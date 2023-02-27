Woman almost burns down flat trying out cup noodle recipe

A woman recently took to Weibo to share how she almost burned down her flat after following a cup noodle recipe she found online.

Describing her experience on the social media platform last Tuesday (Feb 22), Chuang Qiaoyu said: “Because of a cup of instant noodles, I almost burned down my flat.”

Chuang had come across a recipe for making steamed egg using leftover soup from cup noodles.

The steps to make it were relatively easy: Add two beaten eggs to leftover soup and microwave it for a maximum of two minutes.

But it did not turn out to be as smooth sailing as she expected.

She said: “After two or three minutes, the cup suddenly caught fire, and there was smoke coming out of the microwave.”

Luckily, though, Chuang managed to put out the fire after switching off the microwave.

In her post, she speculated about the reasons for the accident.

“Here's where I made a mistake: Cup noodles aren't meant to be put in the microwave, and I didn't remove the aluminium foil cover before heating it up. The foil sparked in the microwave, and the cup noodles caught fire.”

She's probably right.

According to an experiment by YouTube channel HuntingWaterfalls, aluminium foil lids and styrofoam cups can be hazardous when heated in a microwave.