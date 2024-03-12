Woman in Klang allegedly stabs boyfriend to death for cheating

A 26-year-old freelance photographer has died from stab wounds believed to have been inflicted by his girlfriend who believed he cheated on her.

Kuala Langat police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor Saleh said the victim was pronounced dead at about 7.30am on March 11.

The victim had been taken to a private clinic before he was transferred to a hospital where medical staff tried to resuscitate him but to no avail.

Malaysia Gazette quoted Supt Ridhwan as saying the victim suffered "knife wounds on his left wrist and left leg" and that the suspect, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested at about 12.30pm on the same day.

"The suspect is a part-time model and a former medical student," he added.

"She claimed that the victim had cheated on her, so she acted out of jealousy.

"The suspect did not sustain any injury and she will be investigated for murder."