Woman rescued while hiking in M'sia was 'possessed', say family

A woman who was rescued by authorities while hiking on a hill in Malaysia on Sept 3, was reportedly "possessed", say her family members.

The 20-year-old was rescued by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department at Bukit Jugra Trail in Banting, and was brought down from the hill using a stretcher.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar told The Star that the incident occurred at about 12.30pm that day.

"The victim was hiking with her family members when she was believed to have been disturbed by supernatural beings. Her family members claimed that she was possessed," he said.

"She did not sustain any injury. It took about an hour to bring her down safely," he added.

Videos of her "possession" while on the hill were widely circulated on social media for a day before it was no longer accessible.

In one of the posts, the caption read: "When you enter the mountains, never scream. Or else..."

The videos showed four people trying to help the woman, who was on all fours and screaming.

Commenters speculated that she might have been "possessed" by a "Tiger Deity", which, according to folklore, roams and governs the mountains.

Others pointed out that she could have merely been suffering from a terrible bout of heatstroke.