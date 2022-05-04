 Bournemouth promoted to Premier League, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Bournemouth promoted to Premier League

Bournemouth promoted to Premier League
Bournemouth's Mark Travers celebrates promotion to the Premier League with fans on the pitch after the match.PHOTO: REUTERS
May 04, 2022 10:17 am

LONDON (AFP) - Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Tuesday (May 3) to earn promotion to the Premier League after two seasons in the second-tier Championship.

Substitute Kieffer Moore scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute as Scott Parker's side joined champions Fulham in the English top flight next season.

Moore curled the ball low past goalkeeper Brice Samba after a well-worked Bournemouth free-kick routine.

Third-placed Forest and Huddersfield are guaranteed places in the play-offs with one match of the regular season to go, with a clutch of clubs chasing the final two places.

eplFOOTBALL MATCHES