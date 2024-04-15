Akmazani, Iskandar lose appeal

Iskandar Rosman are out for four months.

Akmazani Mazuki are out for four months.

Jockeys Akmazani Mazuki and Iskandar Rosman have lost their appeals against their hefty suspensions.

Both lodged applications for a stay of sentence, but the stewards agreed to only Iskandar’s, which is why he carried on riding until April 13. The offences took place one week apart, Akmazani on Feb 24 and Iskandar on March 2.

The appeals were heard on April 9. Akmazani was appealing against the severity of the penalty while Iskandar was contesting the stewards’ decision altogether.

However, both appeals were dismissed.

The sentence of four months remains for both riders, who are both Malaysian. But, with Akmazani having been denied a stay, his suspension is backdated to its original start date of March 10, meaning he can resume riding from July 10.

On the other hand, Iskandar will be missing from the action for a longer time.

He must also serve a one-day careless riding suspension incurred on Street Cry Success on April 6, but which he deferred given he had rides on April 13.

All up, he will be on the sidelines from April 14 to Aug 21.

The stewards took a dim view of Iskandar’s decision to switch Spieth Heroine to the outside, where there was no room between the 300m and 200m, as opposed to the inside. Spieth Heroine ($73) ran on for third to the winner, $16 second favourite Citygold Lightning.

In Akmazani’s case, stewards reproached him for his lack of vigour when a gap presented itself at the 200m. Bureaucrat ($93) ran third to Ciango ($51).

manyan@sph.com.sg