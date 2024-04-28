Scout shows the way for in-form Pacific Stable

Odds-on fancy Pacific Scout (Jerlyn Seow), on the rails, staving off the hard-ridden Sacred Gold (Bernardo Pinheiro) to take out Race 2 at Kranji on April 27.

Odds-on favourite Pacific Scout had his backers sweating buckets at the top of the straight in Race 2 on April 27.

On his outside, jockey Bernardo Pinheiro was extracting the best out of his mount Sacred Gold, but was also doing a fine job keeping Pacific Scout and Jerlyn Seow in a tight pocket on the fence.

But they need not have worried.

Natural momentum, law of attrition – and a good dose of patience – eventually saw the leader Wins Eight (Bruno Queiroz) weaken and roll off, leaving a gap wide enough for Pacific Scout to dive through.

The Deep Field four-year-old still had to put it away once he was in clear galloping room.

But, with both Sacred Gold and Wins Eight one-paced, and none of the backmarkers responding to their riders’ urgings, the $8 favourite was home.

Sacred Gold stuck on gamely for second 2½ lengths away, with Wins Eight hanging on for third, another ½-length away.

The winning time was a slick 58.77sec for 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Seow was a relieved jockey at the weigh-in. She knew the risks barrier No. 1 came with but thought they would be minimised if her horse was quick enough.

“The plan was to get a soft lead. When I saw Bruno come around, I was worried my horse would not like the kickback,” she explained.

“I was also a bit worried when we got boxed in.

“Coming to the top of the straight, I was still in a tight pocket, and the leader was also coming back.

“Pinheiro was keeping me in, not giving me any room.

“I wanted to bump him out, but I was always mindful not to cause any interference.

“But, luckily, my horse is quite big – around 550kg – and we were able to get out in the end.

“Once he got into the clear, he quickened very well.

“He’s a nice horse.”

Seow, who was at her second ride on the David Kok-trained galloper, said she would have still preferred to dictate – like at her first leg-up – despite winning from off the speed.

“It depends on the pace, or he can get quite keen if there isn’t enough pace,” said the reigning Singapore champion apprentice jockey.

“Like today, it was genuine, and he switched off nicely. He can still improve.”

Kok, who has struck a purple patch with the Pacific Stable – Pacific Scout brought up his ninth 2024 victory (from 19 wins) for the Malaysian outfit – said his confidence level dipped when he saw they could get snookered in the home straight.

“I was worried when he was stuck on the rail,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“But as the horse was very well, I knew he should win once he gets into the clear. I was very confident.

“He drew outside barriers at his last starts. That was why he could not finish off.

“At his second-last run (March 9), I was quite concerned when he returned with blood in the trachea.

“We backed him off and scoped him and he’s been good after his gallops since.”

Kok will also play it safe distance-wise.

“To me, he’s more of a sprinter, 1,000m to 1,200m,” he said.

“So far, Polytrack works for him, but maybe we’ll try turf, too.”

Pacific Scout brought up a race-to-race double for his owners, given that they also opened proceedings with Pacific Star in the first event, the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,400m).

Prepared by champion trainer Jason Ong, the $82 outsider came with a withering run under Koh Teck Huat to defeat My Determination (Queiroz) by three parts of a length.

Ong himself picked up his own brace when long shot Healthy Star (Marc Lerner) sprang a $175 surprise in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race (1,400m).

The Sweynesse five-year-old barrelled out of his outermost alley (14) to find the fence and the lead, never to relinquish either to score by 1½ lengths from My Boss (Queiroz).

For good measure, Ong and the Pacific Stable later combined again to ring up a hat-trick of wins each with short-priced favourite Pacific Vampire (Queiroz) in the $30,000 Class 3 race (1,200m).

