Akmazani the rider to follow

Water Rocket winning one of his five races.

Thanks to his 4kg apprentice jockey’s allowance, Akmazani Mazuki can have a great day at the office in Kranji tomorrow.

The former Malaysia-based rookie, who is in his first season in Singapore, has secured five rides, three of which have good winning chances.

They include my best bet, Water Rocket, in the last of 12 races.

The other two are Water Rocket’s Ricardo Le Grange-trained stablemate Renzo in Race 4 and the Shane Baertschiger-trained Galaxy Star in Race 10.

Water Rocket is ready to bounce back to the winning list in the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The five-year-old Argentinian-bred appears to have recovered the bleeding attack that ruled him out for 4½ months.

The brown gelding had impressed by winning his trial for his comeback on April 9.

But he was eased down in the straight by jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim after tracking the leader. No abnormalities were found.

Despite facing the second-run syndrome, he nearly scored on April 17 with Akmazani’s 4kg allowance.

He was shouted the winner until Kassab, helped by apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow’s 3kg claim, came up to beat him by 23/4 lengths.

The third run tomorrow with further improvement should see Akmazani carry the famous Rocket Man colours of South African Alfredo Crabbia to victory.

His 4kg claim will bring his handicap down to a handy 53.5kg.

Crabbia’s Renzo is one genuine thoroughbred.

The three-year-old Argentinian-bred never finished further than fourth in his last seven starts. He won twice, including his last start with A’Isisuhairi on board.

All in, he has three wins, two seconds and three thirds from 11 starts for $132,000 in prize money.

Akmazani has been engaged for his claim to bring down Renzo’s weight to 54kg in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 event over the Poly 1,200m.

Renzo should prevail on his honesty and the weight reprieve.

Like Le Grange, Baertschiger will also be hoping that Akmazani’s 4kg allowance will come in handy for Galaxy Star.

This will lighten his six-year-old’s handicap to 55kg.

Galaxy Star has been knocking on the door since dropping to Class 5.

He came very close last time on April 30. Carrying 59kg with stable jockey Matthew Kellady astride, he lost by just a neck to City Gate.

Do remember that both Galaxy Star’s victories were over the same 1,200m trip on turf in Class 4 – with 49 and 55 rating points.

He is now on a low of 42 points. All he needs is some luck for that third success from 30 starts.

Akmazani’s two other rides – Golden Dash in Race 1 and King Louis in Race 11 – will also benefit from his claim. But they will need more than luck to emerge on top.