Aniki can cross Novice barrier

Aniki (Vlad Duric) posing at the winner's gate after his impressive victory on Nov 25. Having thrived, the Alwin Tan-trained four-year-old gelding can make it back-to-back successes in Race 11 on Dec 30.

It seems like a big jump from a $20,000 Open Maiden to a $75,000 Novice, but second-up winner Aniki should pass the test in the penultimate event on Dec 30.

The thing to like about the four-year-old by Outreach is that he has bloomed further after that impressive success on Nov 25.

His final two gallops were full of oomph, suggesting that the bay gelding is in the form of his life.

A bad start cost Aniki the race at his debut on Oct 28. He made up good ground but was a spent force in the straight.

However, he finished only four lengths behind the winner, Win Win, in eighth spot. That was in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Vlad Duric, who could not make the 54.5kg that day and was replaced by Mohd Zaki, “reunited” with Aniki on Nov 25.

It was in a similar Poly 1,100m affair but in an easy Open Maiden race.

Racegoers jumped on the Aniki bandwagon, making him the $15 favourite. He delivered with aplomb.

After travelling third, he hit the front in the straight to beat Stop The Water easily by 1 3/4 lengths.

The winning time, 1min 05.03sec, was not flashy but the manner in which he kicked away to score was.

It demonstrated the trademark of a good thoroughbred.

The switch to the turf on Dec 30 will not be a problem.

In fact, all of Aniki’s 10 starts in Australia, where he raced as Surreal Leo, were on the grass.

He proved to be consistent without winning. He was second thrice and third on the same number of occasions.

The 1,200m trip is also not uncharted territory for Aniki. Two of his seconds and a third were over that distance.

Another plus factor is the prevailing wet weather conditions. Aniki had raced well on soft and heavy ground back home.

While the positives are there, it is obvious Aniki will have plenty of challengers for the top prize on Dec 30.

He will be meeting six fellow last-start winners – Star North, Lim’s Fuji, Eruption, Gun, Stop The Water and Windfall.

The Steven Burridge-trained Stop The Water franked the form by winning comfortably in Restricted Maiden over 1,200m on turf on Dec 2, so that will stand Aniki in good stead.

Also throwing in their lots are two smart last-start runners-up – Prince Lonhro and Strike Gold.

Indeed, it will be a great race, but Aniki is the one to beat on his solid progress.

Besides Aniki, Duric has a strong book of rides and should sign off the 2023 season with a bang.

Four of his five other mounts – On Line (Race 1), Seamlessly (Race 2), Lightning Strike (Race 10) and Silo (Race 12) – are also top picks.

The other, Green Star in Race 8, can never be discarded on his last-start winning form. The only thing is he is meeting a very strong field as a 10-year-old.

