Another Hole In One coming

The promising Hole In One winning second-up with Vlad Duric astride on Nov 26, 2022. He will have the in-form A’Isisuhairi Kasim aboard on Monday.

Hole In One looks a youngster going places.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, the Leonardo Jr Morales Javier-owned three-year-old has shown in his trials and races that he is destined to go far.

The Year of the Water Rabbit could see the connections of the Australian-bred gelding with the auspicious golf-term moniker enjoy plenty of luck.

His second win from just three starts may well come in Race 5 at Monday’s Singapore Turf Club’s Chinese New Year meeting.

Hole In One has only six rivals to contend with in the $75,000 Novice event over 1,200m on the Long Course A.

He ticks a lot of boxes – form, barrier, weight and good riding engagement – and should hit the perfect shot.

He is one of two runners with a last-start success, the other being the Michael Clements-trained Petrograd.

Although Petrograd won easily from a short break, it will be a quick nine-day back-up.

And, it will be from 1,000m on Polytrack to 1,200m on turf. He will have to be very good to get over the second-run syndrome.

Hole In One, on the other hand, has fresh legs.

This will be his first outing after his comprehensive victory on Nov 26, the final day of the 2022 season.

The rest seems to have done him a world of good. He impressed in his trial on Jan 12.

He missed the start, raced wide all the way and ran on beautifully to finish a half-length second behind Winning Stride.

He probably would have won had jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim ask for something.

A’Isisuhairi, who top scored with three winners on the first race day of 2023, has a full book of 12 rides for eight different trainers and Hole In One looks his best bet.

“He trialled very well. The horse is fit and sound,” he said.

“He’s a horse with some ability, for sure. He has a good draw on Monday and is meeting a small field. Hopefully, I can get the job done.”

Hole In One has drawn pole position and should get a nice cover.

He also has a handy 54.5kg weight, 2.5kg lighter than when he took the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m in a smart 1min 10.03sec.

He was then ridden by Vlad Duric, who cannot make Monday’s allocated weight.

Hole In One won two trials and was backed as a sure thing ($7) on debut on Nov 5, but he was hemmed in on the rails and finished fifth.

He recouped the losses with a fluent victory despite racing a tad greenly and being bumped twice.

Third-up on Monday, it should be smooth sailing.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Kick, who has two seconds and a fourth from four starts, could be his main threat.

He is a nice type, no doubt. But, on appearance, he looked short of a run when he cantered on the training track.

He also has to give Hole In One 3.5kg and will start from Gate 6.