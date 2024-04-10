April 10 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Ricky Yiu-trained Mr Ascendency is in sizzling form, winning his last two starts. He looks hard to beat in Race 3 at Happy Valley on April 10.

Race 1 (2,200m)

11 Green Laser slots in light and goes in off a winnable mark. He closed off nicely last start and any further improvement holds him in good stead. The one to beat under the in-form Keith Yeung.

4 Happy Hero can turn his form around. He is better than his recent struggles suggest and the inside gate is favourable.

3 Colourful Baron has the gate to offset but has enough time to do it over this marathon trip.

9 Diamond Winner has the closing speed to make his presence felt.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 E Universe steps out off a dangerous mark. He has led and won before, so chances are he tries the same again with Lyle Hewitson up from gate 5. The one to catch.

1 Happy Golf scored with full of merit two starts ago and has remained in super condition. Hugh Bowman is engaged and he will get his shot.

2 Street Conqueror has the wide gate to overcome but is open to improvement. Zac Purton’s booking bodes well for this contest.

8 Super Eagle is next in line.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Mr Ascendency is seeking a hat-trick of wins. He is versatile, has the class and draws favourably as he looks to maintain his winning streak. The one they must beat.

3 Moments In Time got on the board last start. He gets the services of Purton and chances are he rolls forward once more.

5 Galaxy Witness continues to race well without winning. There are no reasons to suggest he would not run good again.

8 Outgate looks ready to be tested at this level. He gets his chance with no weight on his back.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Copartner Prance broke through in fine style last start. Expect he continues his advance, especially as he remains in the same grade and with Purton astride.

3 Sky Song did well to grab third on debut in Hong Kong. He goes about his racing nicely and can take another forward step.

10 Tattenham has the wide gate to overcome, but he does have the ability to take out a race like this one.

12 My Intelligent slots in light and has claims.

Race 5 (1,650m)

5 Devas Twelve was a tidy winner two runs back. He is still improving and this race looks ideal, especially from gate 4 with Purton up.

8 Sturdy Ruby has raced well all campaign without winning. He is in the right vein of form to contend strongly.

10 Mr Aladdin has been knocking on the door for some time. He has a suitable gate and a positive racing pattern, both of which will aid him.

9 Sure Joyful knows what it is about. A huge threat.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Winning Heart is seeking back-to-back wins. He was impressive last start and remains in the same grade. The one to beat.

8 Crystal Powerful is a two-time winner this term. He can return to form from a suitable draw.

1 Telecom Speed is suited in this grade and pairs favourably once more with Bowman, who steered him to victory three starts ago. He is capable of overcoming the hefty impost.

4 Great Achiever is better than his form suggests. He is the value runner.

Race 7 (1,650m)

2 Capital Legend is racing well and has improved in Class 4. He narrowly missed last start and a repeat of that run should see him hard to beat. A big positive with Bowman retaining the ride.

4 Gallant Valour has the draw and should be able to get the best run. With Purton sticking aboard, he is the main danger.

8 Chater Gold has been racing well and is worth a throw at the stumps.

1 D Star, who has the 5lb-claiming apprentice Angus Chung up, is suited in this grade.

Race 8 (1,650m)

5 Show Respect is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is in superb form and his ascent can continue, especially from gate 2 in Class 3 again.

2 Winning Dragon is nothing short of consistent and he continues to show up each and every start. He has an affinity with this course and will be making a big impact.

1 Hameron turned his form around last start. He is progressive and has a bit of improvement still to come.

7 Lovero is honest, with a win and three seconds in his last four starts. He is just drawn wide.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Colourful Emperor goes about his racing the right way. He will fly to lead this group and, from there, take plenty of catching.

11 Nebraskan makes his debut. He has looked smart in his trials and his two wins in Australia were sound. He is well-placed to make his presence felt first-up.

9 Sweet Briar is nothing short of consistent and deserves a reward for all of his efforts.

8 Sports Legend is next in line. He won well last start.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club