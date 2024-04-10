April 10 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) DOIN’ TIME has a wide draw but comes from a much in-form stable and has made steady recent improvement. First-time blinkers can see him home.

The visiting (4) FEATHER DANCER takes on the males and her last run is best ignored. As she was making steady progress before that, the switch to the Poly could be the answer.

(5) NOBLE WARRIOR has shown signs of coming to hand and should be competitive in this line-up.

Stable companion (3) CASTLE MEY switches to the Poly and can go close with a light weight.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(5) KAROO GOLD has been knocking on the door at his last two starts with blinkers. The switch to the Poly should suit.

(6) FIRE FORCE has been improving constantly and enjoyed the step-up in trip last time. The Garth Puller yard is in good form.

(3) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA was much improved last time and must be considered.

(9) COSMIC CAPTAIN has shown flashes of ability. He made a promising debut for his new stable and any market support must be respected.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(5) FLAG MAN has had a short break but beat a fair field first-up out of the maiden. He only took a 3lb (1.36kg) rise in the handicap and can follow up in this company.

(2) ANCIENT WORLD has been consistent in fair company. He stays the trip well and has a good draw. His last two outings were on the Poly.

(6) ROYAL SWAN MASTER comes off some useful Cape form and his maiden win came on the Poly.

(7) WINTER GAMES has been disappointing of late but is way better than that form would suggest.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(4) PURPLE POWAHOUSE has good form over this course and distance. He meets a modest field and could be difficult to beat.

(1) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO has a big weight but has not been far back in his two post-maiden efforts. He takes a big drop in class and, if he takes to the Poly, will be a serious contender.

(2) DROGARATI has shown steady form on the Poly and has a much better draw this time with a handy weight.

(6) NDAKA has improved at his last two starts. He is quick and the switch to the Poly could bring out his best.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) LOU LOU THE LEGEND has his third run after a lengthy break and should be at his peak. He was runner-up three starts back and goes well on the Poly.

(4) ZOOMBOMBER and (6) EVENTIDOR meet again in just over a week. The two fought out a close finish with Eventidor coming out on top. However, he is now 1.5kg worse off at the weights, so Corne Spies’ runner can turn the tables.

(1) FOREST JUMP takes a drop in class and should be competitive with Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) BRAVE VOYAGER was not far back in second at his last two outings. He looks the part against a modest field.

(2) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE has been up against much stronger opposition at his recent outings. He has a big weight but the drop in class can see him go close.

(1) QUICK STAR has come down in the ratings. Although his form is nothing to write about, he has a good draw and a useful 4kg claimer aboard.

(8) CONCHITA is way better than her last effort and can finish in the money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(9) KNIGHT WARRIOR goes well on the Poly and has been in good form. He meets a modest field and should go close.

(6) LAUGHING WILLIAM ran way below par last start after showing fair Highveld form. He takes to the Poly for the first time and, at his best, rates a strong winning chance.

(1) MARIACHI MADNESS visits from the Highveld with no recent form. But he has the best draw and Clinton Binda has engaged Muzi Yeni for the job.

There should be very little between (4) IMAGINABLE and (7) PORFIRIO, with a neck separating the two when last they met.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) JUST BE NICE has been up against much stronger rivals on the Highveld. Narrowly beaten last start, the mare could prove difficult to beat if she takes to the Poly.

(10) CONTRA FISCUM has a wide draw but has her first run for a new stable. Craig Zackey rides and the extra furlong should suit.

(9) POURSOMESUGARONME and (2) DOLLAR A DIME meet again, with the latter 1kg better off. There should not be much between them again.