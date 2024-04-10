April 11 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

With very little form to go on in the opener, the runners who have showed some promise are (1) DELPHI DANCER and (2) GOLDEN ARGO. Watch the betting or flip a coin.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) TROMBETTISTA found support last time and showed improvement. Rates as the one to beat.

(1) PHALA MILLIONS is doing better and could challenge.

(3) BREGARDT is a bit in and out but could feature if in the right mood. The remaining runners could fight it out for minor money.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) EVE’S APPLE was backed in both starts but disappointed – she could get it right here.

(8) INTRO is improving with racing and should be involved.

(1) THE NAVY LARK, (2) TOGETHER AGAIN, (9) ULTIMISSIMO and newcomer (7) REDCHERRY LANE could get into the mix.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) LULU’S BOY should run well but is best over 1,200m.

(9) RED CARPET GIRL is in receipt of 7.5kg and could run him down.

(3) NKANDLA GOLD won his maiden with consummate ease and could follow up.

(5) JJ’S EAGLE never produced last time – respect.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) IN A BLUE MOON has been knocking on the door and deserves his exit from the maidens.

(3) CALLABURN has been threatening and must be considered.

(4) AL AKHTAAR is having his peak run and could get a lot closer to (2) POMO CLAPPER this time.

(6) AGAMEMNON will run on nicely if covered early.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(10) INCREDIBLE INDRANI will know more about it now and should be ready to give her best.

(12) SENSORIA improved over the extra sporting blinkers and could go on.

After two inexplicable runs, (4) PERFORM showed improvement last time out and should run well.

(1) CITY LIGHTS and (2) RED KNOT cannot be ignored in this company. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) VIVA DE JANEIRO has found form and could go in again this course and distance.

(8) CARNELO meets him on 4.5kg better terms for 8.55 lengths and should get closer.

(4) HIS MASTER’S VOICE meets up with (5) VOLTE FACE before this – watch the form.

(6) AUNT PITTYPAT comes off a break and could need it.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) BREATH OF MAGIC should finally get out of the maiden ranks.

(2) HAT FURIOUS showed good improvement last time and had (3) GLOBAL REEF just behind.

(4) PIKE PLACE has been running close-up recently so ought to challenge. Include (9) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD in exotics.