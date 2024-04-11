April 12 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) WORLDLY ran well on debut in the Western Cape. So he should put in a big performance.

(1) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD showed good improvement when third last time. Should fight out the finish.

(3) FIRST LORD ran well on debut and could contest the finish again.

(6) HAVANA GREY is a Heavenly Blue filly making her debut.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) QUEEN OF JAZZ showed little on debut but made good progress in her second start when narrowly losing.

Both (2) DOUBLE TRADE and (5) GOLD QUEST are also capable of improvement.

(4) FIRE FESTIVAL can improve over this longer distance and could play a minor role.

(6) MAXIGIRL should improve and could contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) CICADIDAE was not disgraced on local debut on the Polytrack. Will do a lot better back on the turf.

(5) HAVRE DE GRACE was improving with each run and has a winning chance on local debut.

(6) CABARET has yet to win but has changed trainers. Should be a real threat at local debut.

(9) HALLOWED SECRET, (11) SUNDROP, (12) DUMISANI and (13) MY TRUE LOVE can all earn some money.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) LEGAL THRILLER has to prove himself back in a handicap. He would not be a surprise winner.

(3) METAR was a bit unlucky on local debut. Can go one better.

(4) EUPHORIC is course-and-distance suited. In the mix.

(5) HAWK CIRCLE and (6) PEMBROKE are clearly not out of it.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) THE MAURITIAN has come off two good runs in decent fields. He does look the right one.

(3) SAY YES and (4) FATEFUL DAY make local debuts after changing trainers. Can pop up.

(6) MAKHACHEV and (7) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN have both done enough this year to be considered.

(9) PATH OF CHOICE has been ultra-consistent of late and could earn some more money.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL should prove hard to catch over this course and distance.

(2) CLIFF TOP has beaten Cruise Control a few times but not recently. Can contest the finish.

(3) FIREALLEY looked an unlucky loser last time but may find these runners too speedy.

(5) THE WINTER LAKE goes well in blinkers. Keep safe.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(4) EPIKLEROS could prove to be the right one.

(2) JOY AND PEACE has been costly to follow but showed her very best when quickening away to win well last time, and will be a serious threat.

(3) PUBLIC BENEFIT has been ultra-consistent but was a bit of a disappointment last time. However, she can bounce back and be a danger.

(5) BACK FOR MORE, (6) SUN SPECTACULAR and (7) AMAZING COLOURS can all improve trying this course and distance.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(1) WAZ WOUTER has been holding form in some good fields of late and was a very easy winner the last time he ran in a handicap. The one to beat.

(9) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER has shown very good improvement of late. She was third behind stable companions in her last two starts and now gets the services of Richard Fourie.

(10) SILVER HUNT is capable of improvement off her local debut and (11) WOMAN’S WORLD proved in need of her last run and could earn some money.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(4) DESTINY’S ANGEL ran out a very easy winner when returning to the turf last time and could prove better than his merit-rating.

(2) GUNSMOKE is clearly better than his last run would suggest and likes this course and distance.

(6) MEETATTHEWINDSOR surprised to win three runs back and is capable of winning if in the mood but he has proven to be a difficult ride.

(7) CHARLIE MALONE is better than his last run and has a place chance.