April 16 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) CAN’T SAY NO showed good improvement last time when runner-up behind a promising sort, but it is stable companion and newcomer (7) FIRE ALARM who gets the services of stable jockey Richard Fourie. That suggests she may well be the stable choice.

(3) FIRST LORD disappointed on April 12 after a good debut run. Can atone.

(4) GOLDEN LINK has run well twice and should be right there at the finish again.

(8) MAGICAL RIVER can also get involved with the finish once again.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) OUTER DIMENSION was not disgraced on local debut and could do even better this time around.

(4) WILLIAM’S LEGACY and (5) MASTER OF DEFENSE have both been consistent of late and can go close once again.

(1) HAT HOT HAT has been fair and is not out of it.

(2) JET BUND has been a bitter disappointment recently but is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) STORM BOULEVARD let his supporters down last time but was in good form before that, and can bounce back to score. He tries the Polytrack but does look the one to beat.

(4) CRYSTAL MAIDEN is consistent and ran well when runner-up on debut, and is a big threat trying the Polytrack.

(5) IMHOTEP has been a disappointment over further on the turf, but can bounce back to score trying this surface.

(6) HE’S A GAUL is in good form and can earn some money.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(7) ON THE GUEST LIST is threatening to win a race and should contest the finish once again. It may pay, however, to keep a lookout for the other runners.

(1) FIRE GLOW drops back to a handicap and could upset.

(2) KEEP THE FORT is unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) LADY WRITER has been consistent of late. Winning chance.

(5) GET IT DONE is unreliable but could play a minor role.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS has not been running up to his rating but this course and distance suits. Can bounce back to score.

(2) RUNAWAY SONG makes his local debut after a change of trainer. He has a good record on the Polytrack and should be right there at the finish.

(3) GLOBAL ALLY is badly drawn but has a good recent record and can contest the finish again.

(4) JAEGER MOON is always capable of earning some money.

(5) BRENDEN JAMES and (7) OFFICIAL SECRET have both been much improved this season and could earn some money.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) WHATEVER NEXT could like this track and trip, so gets a narrow vote to score.

(1) INHERIT THE RAIN likes the Polytrack and is capable of a strong finish when in the mood.

(2) TEATRO has been good on this surface this season and is clearly not out of it.

(3) SAFE RETURN showed improvement last time and could get involved in the finish again.

(4) ROSE OF BAYEUX can also win a race of this nature.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) CONCERTO is improving and quickened nicely to win her last start. Bold say.

(1) MARY LAMB is clearly better than her last run and could finish in the money.

(2) RAISING QUINN is course and distance suited and should be right there at the finish again.

(4) DREAM SCAPE showed us what she is capable of with an easy win on the turf last time.

(5) IDABELLE and (8) COLORAMA both like this course and are capable of earning some money.