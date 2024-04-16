April 17 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Two-time winner Beauty Infinity, with Zac Purton astride, looks a big chance in Race 7 at Happy Valley on April 17.

Race 1 (1,000m)

2 Alloy King makes the step down to Class 5. He is much better suited as a winner in the grade already this term, which came under Harry Bentley, who partners his familiar ally again.

8 Timestorm has yet to win but continues to make steady headway. Hugh Bowman retains the ride and he should get an opportunity.

11 Goodmanship slots in light and is favoured from an ideal draw.

3 Hero Star has the apprentice up and chances are he will roll forward to lead. He has won from the front in the past.

Race 2 (1,650m)

1 Northern Beast has been a winner in waiting for quite a while. He draws suitably, gets the services of Bowman and is favoured in Class 5.

6 Medic Elite has consistency on his side. He draws well and gets a handy 5lb (2.2kg) taken off his back with the apprentice up. Big threat.

10 Smart Beauty has done well to collect a pair of wins this season. He is tracking in the right direction and rates strongly for Zac Purton.

3 Amazing Boy can return to form in this grade. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,200m)

10 Dan Attack is in superb form. He is on the board now in Hong Kong and his most recent two efforts for third have been solid. He appears to have some improvement still to come.

9 Parents’ Love has commenced his career well. He is closing in on a first win and the featherweight impost should help.

8 Bravo Warrior caught the eye late last start.

1 Phoenix Light is after back-to-back wins. He gets another chance under the apprentice.

Race 4 (1,800m)

1 Dragon Star is consistent and he gets another super winning chance. Purton goes up and gate 4 should afford him a sweet run throughout.

6 Courier Magic is after a hat-trick and his ascent looks far from over. Good chance for Ben Thompson to record another win.

2 Satirical Glory goes about his racing the right way and his biggest challenge will be offsetting the wide gate.

9 Gold Tack is better than his form suggests. He can improve.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Wings Of War has been knocking on the door. He has placed in each of his last three runs this season and finds a suitable draw.

1 Celestial Colours is in the right vein of form and has Bowman in the saddle.

5 Leslie can mix his form but, on his day, he has the class.

9 Captain Win has been racing in superb form of late and he gets another chance off the featherweight impost.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Ka Ying Cheer is lightly raced and open to further improvement. He is already a winner and his most recent outings have been sound. The dip in grade is what he is after, even if he carries a hefty weight.

2 Run Run Timing falls into a similar category. The apprentice takes 10lb off his back and this could prove decisive over the concluding stages.

8 Glory B turned his form around last start and he is open to further improvement.

12 My Intelligent is next in line.

Race 7 (1,200m)

6 Beauty Infinity is a lightly raced talent who is open to further improvement. Purton is up and his two wins this season have not been flukes.

8 Happy Fat Cat is seeking a hat-trick. He goes about his racing the right way and the inside gate should afford him every chance to find a soft enough lead.

5 Goko Win has lost his way a touch. However, he does have the ability and the apprentice’s claim brings him into consideration.

9 Happy Day is worth keeping safe.

Race 8 (1,650m)

3 Jumbo Legend is racing well and deserves another win. Vincent Ho has found form following a double and a fast tempo should suit the combination.

4 Golden Darci continues to progress and the inside gate is ideal. Bowman hops up and he can maintain his advance in this grade.

10 United Endeavors slots in light. He remains in Class 4 following his last-start victory.

6 Strongest Boy was a tidy winner two runs back and has held his condition since then.

Race 9 (1,650m)

2 Quantum Patch keeps racing well and he draws favourably with Bowman engaged. This contest is more than suitable for him to show his best.

4 Red Hare King is in the best form of his life, having won two of his last four starts.

5 Show Respect has garnered two wins from his last three starts. He still ran well last time and can figure again.

3 Samarkand has a wide gate to overcome.

