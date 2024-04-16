April 17 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) LEAD THE CHARGE should be ripe and ready for a big run.

(10) GORGEOUS KLEIN did well when tried in new surroundings and should be right there.

(8) ILHA DA ORANGE should not be far off and is a must for the exotics.

Watch debutante (9) TANA MAREE.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Only a six-horse field but it could prove to be a highly competitive affair with four strong contenders.

Top weight (1) MISS HANNIGAN won impressively last time and the combo could go in again.

(3) ANDI’S GIRL has ability but races before this – watch.

There should not be much to choose between (2) GIMMEALIGHT and (5) NATIONAL STAR and either could take it.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) DECEPTION PASS needed his first run after being gelded and should be right there.

(5) ERIMITAGE is no slouch and looks an each-way hope.

(3) MOCHA FRAPPE needed his last run badly. He must be respected, if there is market support.

(2) SECRET CHORD and (12) RADIANT HEAT are a must for the exotics.

Race 4 (1,400m)

Many in this big field are looking to improve. Tony Peter, who has a knack for producing winners on their stable debut, saddles (1) KYLIE’S ANGEL. Watch.

(16) OLIVIA’S WAY should contest the finish after two good performances.

(4) VILLA SEMAYA finished just ahead of (14) MESSALINA, with (5) LIKE A BUTTERFLY not far behind – all have each-way claims.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(8) EMPRESS GAME has been threatening for her second hurrah and could get it right.

(5) SECRET RECIPE appears stable elect on jockey arrangements but stablemate (1) HIGGLEDY PIGGLEDY could challenge.

(2) NORTHERN KITTEN never got going last time but is sure to improve.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) LAW OF SUCCESS was a bit disappointing last time – should bounce back.

Stable companion (2) ON CUE cannot be ignored.

The lightly raced (7) GREEN FLASH is improving and warrants inclusion in all bets.

(10) SAMOA is back in form.

(9) IN THE ETHER was uncomfortable last time – look for a bold showing.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Open contest with many chances.

(2) KINSHIN SHA was narrowly beaten in his last two starts and, with a 4kg claim, could get his just reward.

(3) DUKE OF ROCK encountered problems last time and should be involved in the finish.

(7) CITYSCAPE was runner-up in her last two outings and could challenge.

(1) STORMY SEAS, (4) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO, (9) INAFIX and (5) PENDRAGON are each-way hopes.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) GOLDEN CHANDELIER is already having her seventh run as a juvenile, with two wins under her belt, and looks the one to beat.

The only real danger could be (11) PINATUBO, who found solid support when scoring on debut.

(12) RED CARPET GIRL did well to run third last time and cannot be ignored.