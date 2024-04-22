April 23 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) FAR REACHING was heavily backed on debut but was narrowly beaten – should be hard to oppose with experience gained.

(6) KINDRED HEART has been close up in all four starts and should get close again. Warrants respect.

(9) TAKE YOUR PLACE was narrowly beaten on debut but did badly in both subsequent runs. He can make amends.

(10) VALIEVA finished well last time and could get into the mix. Watch for market support for the four newcomers.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) READY SET FIRE is the only runner with competitive form – he certainly looks the one to beat. Watch the first-timers, especially (1) BEYNAC, (4) FRENCH BOLT and (9) ZAFAR.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) ENCHANTING LADY and (3) WHAT A LUCY have been threatening but costly to follow. Either could escape the maiden ranks.

(5) MAGIC SECRET is improving steadily and warrants each-way support.

(9) JUST THE TWO OF US found support on debut and should know more about it.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) TAXHAVEN looks the top choice but, on previous form, (3) DARK SILVER should be on top of him.

(2) DHONI, (4) KAROO GOLD, (5) CALLABURN, (10) TEO TORRIATTE and (6) DOUGLAS DRAGON also have claims on collateral form.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(6) I AM REGAL beat stablemate (3) DONNA MO by almost two lengths but the 2kg difference should bring them together.

(4) POORLITTLERICHGIRL cannot be ignored.

(1) TERRA TIME (big weight), (2) OPERA GLASS and (5) SPECIAL CHARM look to have small claims.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(5) GILDA GRAY races before this – she has the form. Respect.

Stablemates (2) PRETTY IN PEARLS and (1) CRIMSON FOREST were not far off them recently and could get into the reckoning.

(4) IDEAL FUTURE, with regular 4kg claimer aboard, could challenge.

(7) ASHANTI SWORD is another on the short list and warrants inclusion in all exotics.

(3) KAKIEBOS is improving and cannot be ruled out.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) LEESON is performing well in long-distance races. If he can get going early, he can grab them late.

(1) KING’S EXPRESS will benefit from having a 4kg claimer aboard.

(3) TWO MILES WEST comes off a maiden victory but looks to have lots more to offer – respect.

(2) FOSTINOVO needed his last run and, despite 62kg on his back, could still take home a cheque.

(6) GOLDEN PAVILION have place claims.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) VIVA DE JANEIRO is the “safe” horse and should be involved in the finish again.

(4) PUTINS PROMISE finished on top of him last time but needs to confirm. It could also get close between (8) JP TWO THOUSAND and (7) HAKAS KRAKAS, but (11) GUY ALEXANDER could have their measure if he reproduces his last run.

(1) KASHKAVAL (hampered last time) deserves another chance.