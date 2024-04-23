April 24 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) DIXIELAND BAND looks to have much in her favour. She improved in her last start, has stamina in pedigree, is drawn well and boasts an in-form rider.

(7) PENTOLINA met a fair field when making her debut and could make the required improvement over the longer distance.

(1) RUBY CLAIRE is drawn well and could improve.

(12) BABELICIOUS has decent form but a wide gate to overcome.

Race 2 (1,100m)

It may pay to follow Gimmethegreenlight filly (8) BELA VISTA, who hails from an illustrious family. Her trainer thinks highly of her and she could be a smart sort.

Older filly (2) TEQUILA SKY will test her. She is knocking hard, too, having run second three times in a row.

(4) PINK MOON was not far off the latter in her second start and looks to have needed her last run badly after a layoff. She must be respected.

(9) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT has run some decent races but has a bit to find to win it.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) DAIMYO has run two good seconds. He has the best of the draws and could get away from the field.

(3) AMANCIO caught the eye in his second start and is drawn well.

(7) ETOILEFILLANTE has produced some good finishes of late and would be deserving.

(5) MIDWAY showed something last time and could make further improvement.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) LORD SAYE is a lightly raced four-year-old who could now be tested over a more suitable distance. He has a much better draw and should have every chance.

(10) KWITE A KING has the form but gives away weight and races from a wide draw.

(6) JUAN LES PINS stayed on last time, giving the impression he could do with the extra distance.

(4) JOVIAL and (1) BELLA’S PABLO have both shown potential in the past.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) GRANDIOSA and (4) VERONIQUE could fight it out again. The former won her last start well enough to suggest she could follow up.

(2) TICKING BOMB is an interesting inclusion. She travelled well only to weaken in the closing stages over 1,800m last time. She may go better over the shorter.

(10) CLOUD CHASER could prefer a faster run and has dropped in ratings.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(8) COASTAL COMMANDER lost the richest race in the land by a neck in his penultimate, then raised his game further when fourth in the Grade 1 SplashOut Cape Derby. If he does not need the run after a rest, he could live up to expectations. Trainer Brett Crawford has three in the race and all have chances.

(2) PORT LOUIS has drawn best of his trio and, after running third in the Variety Club Mile Stakes, could be hard to fight off.

(6) ZIL MORIS finished ahead of (7) ZOOMIE in the East Cape Guineas but it could get close again.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(7) MISS MARGUERITE is best weighted and could have every chance, judging by her last run.

(5) SOUTHERN SKIES ran a nice race on her local debut against males. She should appreciate the longer trip back against her own sex.

(1) DISTINCTION impressed in her penultimate after a slow start and was then unlucky not to get a clear run last time. Drawn well.

(3) WINTER RAINFALL had excuses in her last two outings. She could be dangerous if back to her best.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(12) WORDSWORTH has run three good races in a row and could end rider Richard Fourie’s day on a high note. He appears the form choice.

(3) LOVERS LANE ran an encouraging race last time and, having drawn well, must be respected.

(8) WHISKEY BRAVO came back to form with blinkers fitted last time. He could be on the up again.

(10) WHY NOT JACKIE won full of running last time but has a bit more to do. Still, she needs to be taken seriously.