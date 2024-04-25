April 26 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(8) FIRE ALARM was slowly away on debut and was given a soft introduction to racing. She should be smarter this time.

(1) COOL CAT tries the Polytrack and will have blinkers on this time. Improved run can be expected.

(3) HIERSDIEDING makes his debut, so keep an eye on the betting.

(6) BLUEBERRY BLUE was not disgraced on debut and should do a lot better this time.

(7) CAN’T SAY NO is clearly better than her last run. Should be right there at the finish.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) HAVANA GREY ran a cracker on her debut. With improvement likely, could be the one to beat.

(2) GOTCHA BUZZ seems better than her last run and could earn some more money.

(3) FIVE STAR MAGIC is much better than her last run would suggest but is trying the Polytrack.

(5) YELLOW JACKET is speedy and could be a threat.

(6) BELLA ATTRICE and (7) BEST INTENTIONS are struggling maidens but are also capable of earning some money.

(8) ARABIAN RED makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner trying the Polytrack.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) PRINCESS VIRGINIE has improved and was not disgraced when third on local debut. She can do even better this time around.

There were excuses for the last two runs of (1) CICADIDAE but jockey Richard Fourie sticks with her.

(2) PRINCESS VRITTI returns from a break and tries the Polytrack after a change of trainers.

(8) MY TRUE LOVE is holding her form well but is not well drawn. (7) SUNDROP is also capable of contesting the finish again.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) COLD TRUTH has won on this surface and can bounce back from a modest run.

(2) EXECUTOR can win a race like this despite her issues.

(3) FAIRY TRIPP may have just needed her local debut, so could pop up and win this time around.

(1) ANIARA made headway last time and deserves respect.

(4) QUEEN OF GAUL could improve trying this surface after a change of trainer.

(6) SI GIOCA likes the Polytrack and can contest the finish.

(7) GLOBAL GODDESS and (8) KILEIGH’S FATE can also surprise.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) FOREST SPY has not won for some time but can atone.

(1) SEATTLE RIPPER is better than his last run would suggest and could pop up to win a race like this.

(2) GRADUATION TIME has run well on this surface.

(3) EXHALE has been best over further, but can win on local debut.

(6) JOYOUS JUBILEE, (7) GREAT TIMES and (10) DUKE OF ORANGE are capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) MY BEST SHOT bounced into form with a bang and won well trying a turn for the first time.

(1) PASHTUNWALI is not well drawn but can contest the finish.

(2) DESTINY’S ANGEL is better on the turf, but is not out of it.

(4) SCAMPTON makes his local debut. Can be a winning one.

(5) WIND SOCK is in good form and clearly not out of it.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) UNITED EXPRESS won her last four starts, but struggled in her last two. Still a winning chance.

(1) RIVER QUERARESS has run in better fields. Can bounce back.

(2) IDITA was impressive in her last win on this surface but has struggled of late.

(3) CHRONICLESOFNANIA and (5) UNYIELDING are both better on the turf. Outside chances.

(6) AERIAL VIEW and (7) OPERA SWING can run a place.

Race 8 (2,200m)

(5) GREAT AFFAIR has won on the Poly. Will be suited in this.

(1) JUAN CARLOS could like this track and trip. Deserves respect.

(2) PUERTO PLATA is unbeaten in two starts at this course, but both were on grass.

(3) ALADO’S PRIDE is better than the last run. Place chance.

(4) REACH FORTHE STARS is course-and-distance suited.

(8) HAROLD THE DUKE has run well in both Fairview starts but tries Polytrack.