April 9 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) BUFFALO STORM CODY walked in on debut and looks sure to achieve back-to-back successes.

(3) TAXI TO THE MOON also won when backed on debut but looks unlikely to challenge his stablemate.

(2) KING OF KILDARE won well on debut and the extra distance will suit.

(5) CYMRIC was runner-up in both starts and has a trifecta chance.

Watch newcomer (8) WOLF MOUNTAIN.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) GOLDEN CHANDELIER won her last two starts. Hat-trick on the cards.

(6) PEACE OF MIND was runner-up in her last three runs and finished ahead of (7) VALIEVA last time and could do better.

(2) FORCE EIGHT and stablemate (4) JET SET LADY are looking to improve.

Respect debutante (5) KHETHIWE’S DESTINY.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(10) WOMEN OF FAME beat (12) GOCEKWITHLOVE by 2½ lengths last time. The latter needed the run and has an advantage of 3kg. She could turn it around.

(1) WHAT A HONEY was feeling her legs last time. She is coupled with (11) WAR QUEEN and either could get into the mix.

(7) WINGS WITHIN ME was not striding out last time. Expect a better showing.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Topweight (1) MIA FIORE finished ½-length in front of (2) ALESIA’S LOVE last time and is 1kg better off, so still has the edge.

(4) QUICK TRIP comes off a deserving maiden victory and could challenge.

(9) SAHARA DAWN, (10) LADY ELLIOT and (11) RAINING RUBIES could get into the fight for honours.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Ignore the last run of (5) HAWKBILL. Something went amiss.

(6) MILLAHUE also went wrong last time or could need that outing.

(10) POORLITTLERICHGIRL is one for the shortlist but (8) TROIS TROIS QUATRE should be on top of her on collateral form.

None of the remaining runners can be discarded.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) BARBARESCO drops in class and should give a good account.

(4) THE AFRICA HOUSE pulled up fatigued last time. Look for a better performance.

(5) LADY FALLON was not striding out last time and must be considered.

Others are looking for the minor money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

If not troubled by an inside draw, expect a good effort from the consistent (3) CERULEAN DANCER.

(5) DANCING DORA could resume winning ways if she behaves at the start.

(6) SIMPLY MAGIC must be given a serious chance in this seemingly weak field.

Stablemate (13) DELLA’S SWORD cannot be ignored.

Others are looking to pull off a surprise win.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Wide-open race to end.

Stablemates (13) HOLOCENE and (2) SIMPLE SIMPLE as well as (1) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE, (9) WILLOW EXPRESS, (10) ARCHIMIDES, (11) KASHKAVAL, (4) SCENT MASTER, (5) NORDIC REBEL and (6) WHORLY WHORLY warrant inclusion.