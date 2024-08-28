Aug 29 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) HEY HEY JULIA has run some decent races and had excuses in her last start when beaten by promising newcomer Bakwena.

(5) FIREBURST and (6) ON A JET PLANE are out of Grade 1 winning mares while (7) SHADOW OF THE MOON is a half-sister by Lancaster Bomber to Grade 1 Cape Flying Championship winner Dyce. Follow the betting market closely.

What A Winter filly (8) LILAC SNOW was supported in her second start but suffered a mouth injury. All of the raced runners have shown enough to get into the money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

One World gelding (1) ONE AND ALL ran a much better race, after a rest and gelding, when second. He can build on that performance.

(2) PURSUIT OF FAME has also drawn well towards the outside and could be a big threat. He was beaten a neck with an injury in his penultimate outing and held form even though dropping in trip last time.

(12) TAKEYOURBESTSHOT and (10) MIZZEN SWORD must have claims on form.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) ROLL OF THE DICE has run well down the straight and could be hard to peg back dropping in distance.

He does, however, give weight to improving youngster (2) RED LEGEND, who has shown potential and has finished ahead of him in the past. If he gets the distance, he should have every chance.

(3) CAPTAIN JIM is holding form nicely and has the pedigree to tackle the longer distance.

(9) BLURRED VISION has shown some ability in the past.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) IMPERIAL MASTER is best weighted and is in good form as a seven-year-old. He should be right there at the finish.

(6) STREWN SKY and (8) THUNEE PLAYA have decent recent form and look to have more to come.

(1) SUGAR BLAST is the one to watch. The highly regarded son of Erupt won his track debut in good style but is racing after a rest and may just need it. Market may be the best guide.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(3) CALIDA has improved with each start as a gelding and caught the eye when a fast-finishing fourth over 1,450m in his last start without blinkers and from the widest draw.

He has dropped further in the ratings, so represents good value on 3.5kg better terms with hat-trick seeking (5) RISKY BUSINESS for a one-length beating.

Hard-knockers (6) STROKE OF MERCY and (8) ZOOMBOMBER cannot be discounted.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(13) SHINTO SHRINE was not winning out of turn when shedding his maiden tag over 1,600m as a two-year-old and it could pay to follow his progress on his seasonal reappearance as the runner-up (6) DECEPTION PASS has franked that form by winning since.

(2) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA won both starts in July and should remain competitive under a five-point penalty in his hat-trick bid.

Veteran galloper (1) NORDIC REBEL is proven at this level and runs well fresh, so also warrants respect. Include in all combinations.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(3) SECRET CHORD has maintained form and consistency and is lightly raced, so is open to further improvement. He won back-to-back comeback outings after a rest, during which he was gelded, and coped well when stepped up to this grade last time, so could resume winning ways.

(10) THE NAVY LARK and (11) WARM WINTER NITE should make their presence felt under a light weight.

Last-start winner (4) VEGAS HI RISE could also pose a threat despite a resultant three-point penalty. Do not ignore.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(4) DANCING DORA and (2) TOGETHER AGAIN are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,400m meeting and both are effective over this shorter trip, so also have legitimate winning claims.

Veteran (6) WRITTEN IN STONE has lost little zest for racing and was a convincing winner of his last start over 1,200m on this course. He has a bit more to do under a penalty but should play another leading role.

(5) JET CAT is an honest sort who is capable of getting into the picture at good value. Include in the exotics.