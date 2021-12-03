Aussie jockey missing after late-night swim

Australian jockey Chris Caserta was presumed dead after disappearing while swimming at the Surfers Paradise beach in Queensland, local media reported.

Caserta, 26, had been swimming with a 25-year-old woman at around 10.20pm local time on Wednesday, when they were caught in a rip tide.

Onlookers rushed to their aid but were able to help only the woman, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Search efforts continued late into the night, and recommenced at first light yesterday.

Searchers have been combing the ocean on jet skis and the shoreline on ATVs, while the surf rescue helicopter has been conducting an aerial search.

However, police confirmed there is no prospect that Caserta has survived.

Queensland water police officer Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro said that after several hours of searching, the rescue operation was now a search for Caserta's body.

"Unfortunately, I had the heartbreaking job of telling Chris' parents that this is not a search and rescue for Chris," said Notaro. "We're searching for Chris' body as the timeframe for survival has passed."