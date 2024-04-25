Pacific Vampire is still thirsty

Pacific Vampire (Jerlyn Seow) recording an easy debut win on April 6. Leading jockey Bruno Queiroz takes over in the Class 3 race (1,200m) on April 27.

Two things may stand between Pacific Vampire and a second helping on April 27.

Forget garlic and crosses. The widest gate in 13 and step-up in grade to the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,200m) may well be worse foes.

But, from the hiding he gave his Class 4 rivals in a Polytrack 1,000m on debut, he may have what it takes to beat such speed bumps.

The combined beaten margin aggregate of 13½ lengths and sub-59sec timing at his two barrier trials add to the buzz the former three-time Sydney winner (all over 1,000m) has created since his first Kranji appearance.

Formerly under now-Hong Kong-based trainer Mark Newnham, Pacific Vampire (then known as Shadow Vampire) cut his teeth in short sharp sprints in Australia.

More pointedly, he was successful when ridden quietly there.

Well aware of the dichotomy, and given the double-figure draw at his second Kranji outing, trainer Jason Ong may be tempted to bring out his Australian alter ego this time.

At two of his wins in November 2022, at Kembla Grange and Warwick Farm, he came from near last.

He could be ridden a little more conservatively for a first test – in centrefield with cover, before getting on his bike from the 400m.

Still, it is also Ong’s prerogative to not fix what is not broke.

Out of his 12 rivals, only stablemate Pacific Hero and Always Together, who has drawn marble one, have the gate speed to match his.

With a cut-throat speed battle between two Pacific horses unlikely, Pacific Vampire might still come out like a bat out of hell and lead.

Leading jockey Bruno Queiroz, who is taking over from Jerlyn Seow (switched to Pacific Hero) is peerless with horses coming across from awkward gates.

Even if Pacific Vampire cannot tuck in, he can still sit off the girth of the leader, and wait for the top of the straight to go for the jugular.

Carrying only 54.5kg, the son of Impending, who raced only on grass in Australia, will skip away.

However, he might not run his rivals ragged this time.

A few of them do have the wherewithal to turn “vampire slayer”.

Last-start winner Mt Niseko loves the course and distance. He can also dash, but may have to take a drop from his wide gate.

Connections blamed the hard track for Ejaz’s ordinary last run. He can bounce back after a nice barrier trial win on April 16.

But, one roughie who could inject some value is Stenmark. He will be doing his best work late.

manyan@sph.com.sg