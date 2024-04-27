Battle of Lim’s Bighorn a classic

Lim's Bighorn (Marc Lerner), on the inside, staving off a late challenge from Bakeel (Manoel Nunes) to prevail by a short head in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) at Kranji on April 27.

Nothing seems to go wrong for the Daniel Meagher-Marc Lerner-Lim’s Stable triumvirate these days. Just one week after the trio bagged the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy with their stable icon and multiple-Group winner Lim’s Kosciuszko, their star again shone the brightest on centrestage.

Lim’s Bighorn might not boast the same glittering honour roll as his illustrious stablemate, let alone any exposure to Group racing.

But his three wins (maiden to Class 4) from four starts had earned him a well-deserved berth in the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on April 27.

The widest alley in 11 did not help garner admirers, especially as most of his rivals had already proven their 3YO chops in the first leg, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 6.

However, Lerner’s supremely confident front-running ride probably best sums up the in-form team’s Midas touch.

Once the Frenchman had the son of Better Than Ready rolling to the front under his own steam, and skipping two lengths clear going downhill off the first turn, a $25 upset from the “unknown quantity” was on the cards.

Sprint winner and $9 favourite Ace Of Diamonds (Bruno Queiroz) was posted three wide punching the breeze while Bakeel (Manoel Nunes) was smothered up midfield, and travelling better.

When Lim’s Bighorn pinched a break at the top of the straight, it could only spell trouble for the favourites. But that beacon clad in Lim’s famous blue and yellow stars was also an all-too-familiar sight.

As many as 13 of them led to big-race wins between Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Lightning alone, including 11 at Group 1 level.

Well clear from the 300m, Lim’s Bighorn had stolen a march. He did shorten up late, with a determined Bakeel coming agonisingly close – a short head.

Ace Of Diamonds boxed on for third, but another gap of three lengths away. The winning time was a smart 1min 21.18sec for the 1,400m on the short course.

Besides keeping up the Lim’s juggernaut – sadly, in this final Singapore racing season – Lim’s Bighorn also showcased Meagher’s derring-do with unproven horses.

In the EW Barker, Lim’s Saltoro would have landed a famous coup, if not for “Kosi” digging deep into his champion qualities.

When Meagher first put a bridle on Lim’s Bighorn, he would actually not have even considered him as 3YO material.

“He was very average at first, but that was partly my fault,” said the Australian trainer, who also had two-time winner Lim’s Smythe in the race.

“I took too long with him. It was only when I put the blinkers on that he became a different horse.

“I’m very proud of him as he came from nothing six months ago and has turned into a decent horse.

“He’s still learning, but he’s so confident when he goes to the front and finds that rail.

“I was super confident he’d run really well. I wasn’t at all worried by the wide draw as he’s not quick out, but he musters speed.”

Meagher knows his horses back to front but, better still, the devil is in the details.

Lerner, for one, was grateful his good mate knows how to separate the wheat from the chaff.

“Credit to Dan. I wanted to ride the other horse, Lim’s Smythe, but Dan told me Lim’s Bighorn is better over 1,400m – and he was right,” said Lerner.

“Lim’s Bighorn is a horse who builds up into a race. At the home turn, I knew I had to go and let them chase him.”

The two Lim’s horses actually bookended the race in the early stages. While Lim’s Bighorn showed the way, Lim’s Smythe (Charles Perkins) was a long last.

The son of Saxon Warrior did get going late, though, weaving his way through traffic to finish seventh, around five lengths off his stablemate.

The trainer might have pulled the right rein this time, but the final execution still rests in the hands holding the reins.

“Marc rode an inch-perfect ride. But, it’s again great teamwork.” said Meagher.

“I won’t do anything different with the horse going to the Guineas. He will carry on with the same routine.”

It is not just Meagher who is looking forward to the 3YO grand final, the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) on May 18.

Dejected the line came up too soon for Bakeel, Nunes cannot wait for the rematch.

“I thought Greatham Boy would lead. I was surprised Marc was the one who led,” said the Brazilian.

“I thought they would come back, but they didn’t. Bakeel had no excuse this time, he was super focused, didn’t roll in and out, but we got there too late.

“Bring on the Guineas.”

manyan@sph.com.sg