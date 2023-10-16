 Bowman quartet, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Bowman quartet

California Spangle (Hugh Bowman) landing the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy over 1,600m. PHOTO: HKJC
Oct 16, 2023 11:16 pm

HONG KONG - Hugh Bowman crowned an outstanding display – and sealed a quartet – at Sha Tin on Sunday with a masterful ride on California Spangle in the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy Handicap over 1,600m.

The Australian had earlier scored with Kyrus Unicorn, Summit Cheers and Noble Pursuit.

California Spangle’s victory – his 11th from 19 starts – laid the foundations for Tony Cruz’s classy galloper’s defence of the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10. HKJC

Lim's Saltoro (Marc Lerner) fighting back on the fence to regain the upper hand on Silo (Bernardo Pinheiro) in the Novice race over 1,200m on Saturday. Hasten (Simon Kok, No. 10) finished third. Trained by Daniel Meagher, Lim's Saltoro remains unbeaten in two starts.
Lim’s Saltoro makes it two from two

