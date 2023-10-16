Bowman quartet
HONG KONG - Hugh Bowman crowned an outstanding display – and sealed a quartet – at Sha Tin on Sunday with a masterful ride on California Spangle in the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy Handicap over 1,600m.
The Australian had earlier scored with Kyrus Unicorn, Summit Cheers and Noble Pursuit.
California Spangle’s victory – his 11th from 19 starts – laid the foundations for Tony Cruz’s classy galloper’s defence of the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10. HKJC
