Bowman quartet

HONG KONG - Hugh Bowman crowned an outstanding display – and sealed a quartet – at Sha Tin on Sunday with a masterful ride on California Spangle in the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy Handicap over 1,600m.

The Australian had earlier scored with Kyrus Unicorn, Summit Cheers and Noble Pursuit.

California Spangle’s victory – his 11th from 19 starts – laid the foundations for Tony Cruz’s classy galloper’s defence of the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10. HKJC