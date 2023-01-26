Broadway ready to put on a show

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) VAR PARK should be hard to beat but has not been showing true potential recently.

(2) FISH EAGLE has his alumites removed but sports blinkers. Chance if he runs on best form.

(11) TIME TOGETHER showed up well on debut and should be involved in the finish.

(10) NAZARE can improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) SILK GARDEN has been threatening and should escape the maiden ranks this time.

Biggest danger could be debutante (8) LUSHOZI SHOOP.

(1) WOW (finds problems) and (2) WRITTENINTHESAND (better than last run) could get into the trifecta.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST has been threatening. His blinkers have been removed, which could do the trick.

(1) QUIXOTE found problems last time and should challenge.

(6) FREE MOVEMENT disappointed in his post-debut. Blinkered. Can come on in heaps.

(3) FULL GO is still winless after 24 runs but can run a place.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) BROADWAY is doing nicely and the form has held up.

(12) RADU did well on debut and should relish the extra. Both have prior engagements and it is essential to upgrade the form.

(3) BRAVE VIKING was run out of it last time but the track will suit. However, he has a wide draw to overcome.

(4) RAPTOR ISLAND was not disgraced in his first run for his new stable – respect.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) BATTLEGROUND should have his consistency and efforts rewarded and open his account.

(3) CIRCUS LIGHTS lost ground last time but did well to get close. He should be the main threat.

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE is a plodder but is worth a thought.

(4) ELDUCINO is looking for quartet money.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) ROSSLYNE finished behind (2) ON THE GUEST LIST when returning from a rest. The latter was not comfortable in the soft conditions. But if the track is firm, she could reverse the form.

(3) PONDEROSA PINE has a few lengths to find with ROSSLYNE.

(4) HAYLEY’S PROMISE and (8) RED MAPLE could fight out quartet money.

Race 7 (2,600m)

Tricky race with interchanging form lines and all runners going this far for the first time. Also the pace will be a deciding factor.

(1) POSITIVE ATTIDUDE, (2) TIME TO MEDITATE, (4) MORE FOR ME, (5) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA and (6) QUEEN BRITANNA should all be included.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(3) MIGHTY GODDESS is overdue for a win. She has pole position and should have no excuses.

(4) SOLO DIVA was coughing last time and should challenge strongly in the latter stages.

(12) MISS CHRISTMAS will know more about it and could get into the reckoning.

(1) AFRICAN TUNE could be hampered by a wide draw.

(13) PERFORM and (7) DOUBLE JOY are looking for minor money.