The Bullet has the calibre to atone

Bullets are sometimes known to miss their mark and, when that happens, they could, quite unintentionally, hit where it hurts.

Like what happened to The Bullet at his last start on Oct 29.



The third favourite in the race misfired, over-raced and beat just one home.



Many racegoers were hit heavily in the pocket.



But there is no need to duck the next time you see The Bullet in a race.



Instead, stick with the Deep Field four-year-old. He should be on target.



The Bullet was at the trials on Tuesday and he looked really sharp.



Jumping cleanly from the inside chute, he quickly settled in the slipstream of Jungle King. He then began to misbehave, fighting for his head.



Up in the saddle, Jake Bayliss must have known he had a good horse beneath him, even as he tried to settle his mount.



So it was, the young Australian hoop stayed unflustered as Jungle King dictated the proceedings at the head of affairs.



Indeed, the four-time winner looked like he had his mind set on getting back to the stable in double-quick time for a snack and a shower.



But he did not count on The Bullet – who had parked himself second at the 600m – giving him gunpowder burns when whizzing past at the furlong mark.



There and then, The Bullet was in a trial of his own.



A dig in the ribs and a flick of the reins saw him go on to win by three lengths from Jungle King. That, after racing widest of the lot for most of the journey.



Yes, you could say that The Bullet is “locked and loaded” for the next time he faces the starter.



He has the calibre to knock in his second win from six starts.



Mention must also go to Jungle King. At the finish, he had put seven lengths between himself and third-placed Footstepsonthecar.



A Makfi six-year-old from the stable of first-season trainer Mahadi Taib, Jungle King scored a fighting win over recent winner Qaidoom in a race over 1,100m in October.



Not really regarded as a “front-running” sort, he was truly in his element up front in the trial.



Indeed, at the 600m, he still had three lengths on The Bullet and looked to be in cruise control mode.



But we know what happened. On the day, The Bullet was too good.



Well, do not be too hasty in dropping off Jungle King.



He has so far proven to be a good horse to have in the yard and another good showing should see his earnings hit the $100,000 mark.



Earlier at the trials, we saw Gold Kingdom turn in a fine show.



Last on settling and three lengths behind the second last horse, he was still lolling around at the rear when the field straightened for the run home.



That was when Marc Lerner asked his mount for an effort. Gold Kingdom duly charged to the front, beating Moongate Star by half a length.



Such was Gold Kingdom’s momentum that Lerner allowed him to bowl along until into the back stretch.



Trained by Tan Kah Soon, the seven-year-old put his sixth win on the board when winning over 1,600m on Aug 7.



When he steps out for his 54th start next, he may yet raise a good gallop.