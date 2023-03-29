Calibre Crest looks formidable

Race 1 (1,200m)

If no first-timer is strongly fancied, (9) QUEEN OF CAMELOT will be hard to oppose.

(5) MICKE’S BOMB and (4) GREAT BARRIER are sure to improve on their debut meeting.

(13) WHITE HILLS found breathing problems in her last two starts. Take her on trust.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) BROADWAY could grab the opportunity to open his account against a weak field.

(2) US OPEN and (3) WILLIAMSON finished on top of each other last time and could go on.

(1) GODFATHER has not been far back recently and will be looking to challenge.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) BROADLANDS has been costly to follow but would not have an easier task to get off the mark.

(4) IMPERSONATION is still learning but looks the main danger.

(1) LADY ZULTANITE was thought to have gone amiss last time but the vet did not find anything. Expect a better run."

(3) SHE’S A KLAWER needed her last outing and the longer trip will be to her liking.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(2) ABSOLUTE VALUE finished five lengths ahead of (1) FLAG BEARER when they met recently but is 6kg worse off, which could make it interesting.

(7) LADY SANZA will enjoy the 2,400m trip.

(8) BARMAID jumps up in distance but is bred to see it out.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) SHELDON and (8) SIBERIAN STEEL could fight it out. Sheldon shoulders 62kg while his stablemate has 10kg less on his back but he has the class to prevail.

(2) GODSWOOD appears to have every chance on his last-start fourth.

(3) LUCY ENGLISH could challenge if not troubled by a breathing problem.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Trainer Brett Crawford holds the key with (1) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE, (5) THE MAURITIAN and (15) ROBERT BURNS in a tricky, full-field race.

The Mauritian was hampered by a slipped saddle and pulled up fatigued last time. He gets the vote.

(4) JOHNNY DOGS and (11) CIAN THE CONQUEROR are capable of a lot better.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) CALIBRE CREST is having only his sixth start and can only get stronger. He has been out of board only once, scoring second-up.

Many could pop up if he fluffs his lines, including (12) TIMBAVATI RIVER, (7) SURYAVARMAN (new surroundings), (9) COMING IN HOT, (5) HIGH BORN LADY, (6) WAQAAS and (10) WELCOME BREEZE.