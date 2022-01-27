Cruz on course for Classic mission

Hong Kong legend Tony Cruz with one of his champions, Pakistan Star.

Building an impressive mid-season momentum, trainer Tony Cruz posted a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, in an ominous foretaste to Sunday’s Hong Kong Classic Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin.

Cruz will saddle California Spangle and Ima Single Man in the HK$12 million (S$2.07 million) feature armed with vital impetus after revelling in a three-timer in successive races at the city circuit with More Than Enough, Circuit Booming and Circuit Seven.

The haul boosted his tally for the season to 30 wins to trail behind only Frankie Lor (42) and John Size (39) in the battle for the trainers’ championship.

Jockey Karis Teetan credited Cruz’s conditioning of More Than Enough after the gelding’s front-running triumph in the first section of the Class 4 Lyttelton Handicap over 1,650m.

“He just kept finding. Tony and his team have done a great job in getting this horse really fit,” said Teetan, after notching his 27th win of the season.

Jockey Zac Purton rode Circuit Booming, a Hong Kong International Sale Graduate, to an emphatic victory in the Class 4 Kotewall Handicap over 1,200m, after stalking runner-up Mega Bonus.

Jockey Matthew Poon sealed the treble for Cruz, as he guided Circuit Seven to victory in the Class 4 Hatton Handicap over 1,000m.

The Purton-ridden Stoltz gained consolation for trainer Francis Lui from Golden Sixty’s Group 1 Stewards’ Cup defeat by smashing the Happy Valley 1,000m course record in the Class 3 Babington Handicap.

Clocking 55.85sec, the son of More Than Ready eclipsed Harmony N Blessed’s mark of 55.98sec, set last September, after Lui ironed out issues in the chestnut’s racing manners. - HKJC