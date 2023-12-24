Dec 26 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) CAPTAIN MARSALA has run two smart races with blinkers from wide draws. Has a better gate and should go well again.

(1) QUERARI’S DREAM made a smart return after a lengthy break. A top contender with the best draw.

(7) TIBBOTT BOURKE has improved with every outing and gets a stronger rider aboard.

(9) TORIX NIGHT seems better than his first two starts on the soft and can finish in the money.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(3) FUTURE FLO has been knocking on the door over shorter distances. The step-up in trip should see him go close.

(1) ONLY A POET stays the trip well, so there are no question marks.

(6) IMAGINABLE goes well over this course and distance. Strong each-way chance.

(2) CONNOISSEUR has shown steady form over shorter distances. But, on pedigree, this trip should be more within his compass.

Race 3 (3,000m)

(1) TWICE GOLDEN is proven over the trip and is a winner of his last two starts under Richard Fourie. He does give weight but still rates the one to beat.

(8) QUANTIFIER was second behind Twice Golden and is 2kg better off. He stays well but may not be able to turn the tables.

(4) AFROPOLITAN was a comfortable winner of his last start. However, his best recent form has been on the Poly.

(6) TRUE TROJAN has won two of his last three starts. Good each-way chance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) PINSTRIPE has some fair Highveld form and does not have much to beat.

(4) OCEAN PALACE has done well over this course and trip. Chance in a field with shallow form.

(9) WESTOCKMARKETBORSE is always game and races on the pace. Can go one better.

(10) SWEETER THAN HONEY has a wide draw but is never far off. Each-way chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) WINTER GAMES is well weighted and should take a power of beating with first-time blinkers.

(9) CAPTAIN CASEY is suited by the step-up in trip. The blinkers also go on.

(7) PASCALI is worth each-way with 4kg claimer Kobeli Lihaba aboard.

(4) SPRING FLYER has first-time blinkers. Distance-suited from a handy draw, he has a money chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) CAPE EAGLE has made steady improvement. He is an entry in the WSB Cape Town Met and a win will enhance his chances of making the final field.

(4) ADDABAR was close-up behind Betway Summer Cup winner Royal Victory in the Michaelmas Handicap and is still on the up.

(9) MEXICAN PETE has won well over this course and distance. He is in with a handy weight.

(3) BELLA SICCOME is 1kg better off at the weights with Cape Eagle but she could still find it difficult to turn the tables.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) FORESHORE has shown plenty of promise and can put up a bold effort.

(1) ORIENTAL BOUQUET has the best draw and is well weighted.

(4) LADY OF POWER comes into this race off a smart Pinnacle Stakes showing. She has a big weight but should be thereabouts.

(2) MARIGOLD HOTEL finished a distant second to the comfortable Ipi Tombe Challenge winner Gimme A Nother last time.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) LOVE BOMB, a Grade 2 winner, has tumbled down the ratings and looks competitive in this field back on turf.

(8) ANCIENT EPIC has seldom been out of the money and was a promising runner-up last run.

(5) VALERIAS DREAM has fair form in useful company. With a handy weight, she should be competitive.

(9) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY should make a bold bid.