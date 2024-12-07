Dec 8 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Danny Shum-trained Romantic Warrior (James McDonald) winning the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) in 2023. He will be going for his third consecutive victory in Sha Tin's iconic race on Dec 8.

Race 1 (1,200m)

13 Invincible Lucky returns from a seven-month layoff, but he showed ability last season.

1 City Thunder was caught behind traffic last time. Should he find clear running, he can win.

12 Monarch County has been unlucky in both previous runs, especially last time when he was caught very wide. With a better draw, he should be able to improve.

2 Patch Of Time is in excellent form as he chases a hat-trick.

Race 2 (1,400m)

6 Master Phoenix impressed on debut with a strong second-placed finish after being steadied early from a wide draw over 1,200m. He can settle closer.

12 Dragon Four Seas has drawn to suit his on-pace running style. Worked too hard early last time over a mile. Distance suits.

5 Jubilant Winner faced an uphill task from gate 12 last time. He has since won a trial and is in fine form.

7 Packing Angel disappointed last time, faded late after working hard from a wide gate. Can improve.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Savvy Brilliant was slow out of the gates last time, he suffered a check but stormed home late into second. He should be hard to beat.

8 Patch Of Cosmo was encouraging finishing fourth last time. From a wide draw, he worked home strongly.

4 Divano was held up and eased last time. He is better than that.

13 Lifeline Express ran a bold race from a wide gate. A midfield barrier improves his prospects.

Race 4 (2,400m) THE LONGINES HK VASE (G1)

3 Luxembourg came close in last year’s Hong Kong Cup, finishing second. This year, he secured his first win over 2,400m in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom.

6 Marquisat catches the eye from the yard of André Fabre, who trained the winner of this race last year, Junko. Disappointed in the GP von Bayern last time because he was checked.

13 Stellenbosch with Joao Moreira booked, is sure to attract attention.

1 Without A Fight made a superb return, finishing third to Via Sistina in the VRC Champions Stakes at Flemington. The 2023 Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup winner cannot be overlooked.

Race 5 (1,200m) THE LONGINES HK SPRINT (G1)

1 Ka Ying Rising has cemented his status as Hong Kong’s leading sprinter – if not the world’s – with three impressive wins this season, breaking Sacred Kingdom’s 1,200m track record at Sha Tin in his latest outing.

12 Helios Express has been in excellent form since resuming this campaign, finishing strongly into placings behind Ka Ying Rising on both occasions.

3 Lugal delivered a big victory in September’s Sprinters Stakes when returning from a setback. He is a serious talent.

8 Toshin Macau finished second in the Sprinters Stakes.

Race 6 (1,800m)

1 Bravehearts is in superb form and is seeking a hat-trick of wins.

8 Family Jewel was a close runner-up last time. With a mid-draw, he could turn the tables.

4 Star Mac is edging closer to a win after placing in his last two starts.

6 Eighteen Carat was close-up to a strong pace in his latest run but faded late. With barrier 2, he should get a more efficient trip.

Race 7 (1,600m) THE LONGINES HK MILE (G1)

6 Galaxy Patch disappointed last start, but his third-placed finish in a small field came with excuses. He is better suited to a full field with genuine tempo. Looks poised to secure his maiden Group 1 victory.

1 Soul Rush produced a scintillating effort from a wide draw in this race last year, finishing fourth. His consistency since includes a third in the Yasuda Kinen and a recent win in the Mile Championship.

2 Voyage Bubble placed second in this event last year and was last seen winning the Jockey Club Mile.

12 Jantar Mantar from Japan has four wins from six starts and is unbeaten over 1,600m. His NHK Mile Cup win from a wide draw was classy, and his Satsuki Sho third had merit.

Race 8 (2,000m) THE LONGINES HK CUP (G1)

1 Romantic Warrior chases a record third consecutive Hong Kong Cup win. Hong Kong’s reigning Horse of the Year resumed with a commanding win in the Jockey Club Cup. The one to beat.

9 Liberty Island returned from an injury layoff in the Tenno Sho Autumn. The 2023 Japanese Triple Tiara winner and a runner-up in the Japan Cup demands respect.

4 Tastiera was second in the Tenno Sho Autumn, one of his better runs since winning the 2023 Japanese Derby.

3 Straight Arron was fourth last year, this is his best distance.

Race 9 (1,400m)

3 Johannes Brahms finished third from a wide draw on debut. With natural improvement and a better barrier, he looks tough to beat.

6 Charming Legend was impressive on debut, won convincingly.

13 Markwin comes into this after a commanding maiden win in Class 4 and looks capable.

9 Leslie has turned in strong late finishes and now gets the benefit of barrier 2.

Race 10 (1,400m)

10 Packing Hermod had his winning streak snapped last time with a runner-up finish. He should make amends.

9 Young Champion raced too keenly over a mile last time. The drop back in trip suits.

4 Drombeg Banner will ensure his rivals have to chase him down, as is his typical style.

12 Rubylot has been kept sharp with a nice trial.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club