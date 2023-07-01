Duo closing in on 300th Kranji win

The trainer David Kok and jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim combination scoring with outsider Happy Warrior (No. 9) on June 24. The $214 winner was A'Isisuhairi's 299th victory at Kranji and the 298th for Kok. A'Isisuhairi has eight rides on Sunday, three of them for Kok, who has two other runners.

What do jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim and trainer David Kok have in common?

Well, on Sunday, they are both looking to achieving their milestones of 300 Kranji successes.

The New Zealand-trained A’Isisuhairi is only one away from his third century of winners, after scoring on the Kok-trained $214 outsider Happy Warrior on June 24. It was Kok’s 298th winner.

His first, First Avenue, was on Sept 13, 2009.

On Sunday, A’Isisuhairi, whose first Kranji victory was on Kobe Top Gun on Dec 16, 2012, has eight rides to try and achieve the 300-winner mark.

Three of his mounts – Talkingtalkingstar (Race 4), City Gold Warrior (Race 6) and last-start winner Real Efecto (Race 10) – are for Kok, one of his staunchest supporters.

The 37-year-old Kelantan native’s other rides: Silver Warrior (Race 2), last-start winner Engine Start (Race 7), Lim’s Dreamwalker (Race 9), Group 2 Stewards’ Cup contender Ahorsewithnoname (Race 11) and Gemilang (Race 12).

Besides the trio that will be ridden by A’Isisuhairi, Kok has two other runners – newcomer City Gold Wonder (Bernardo Pinheiro) in the Stewards’ Cup and last-start winner City Gold Star (Manoel Nunes, Race 12).

A’Isisuhairi recently brought up the subject of his 300th win with Kok during a dinner and was surprised the trainer replied that he, too, is closing in on that number.

The winner of 82 races in New Zealand and one in Australia hopes that, with luck, he can achieve it on Sunday.

“I think it can happen this week, but I don’t want to think too much. As I’ve said, the more you think about it, the more tested you will get,” he said.

“I just want to concentrate and ride a perfect race, without causing anyone trouble.

“If I can get it this week, it will be good; if not, there’s always another week.

“I know David is also not far away from the 300-winner mark and, if it happens on one of his horses, it will be perfect.

“He has been giving me winners – and supporting me – and I‘ve got three rides for him.”

Of Kok’s trio, A’Isisuhairi reckoned his best is City Gold Warrior in the Open Maiden event over 1,400m. He partnered the horse to finish third in a similar affair over 1,200m on May 14.

“I like City Gold Warrior. He’s back to Open Maiden and he needs 1,400m. His last run was in Class 4, which was a bit tough. Down in Open Maiden, he has got a chance,” he said.

“Talkingtalkingstar, the horse trialled well (won on June 22). I expect him to run well this week, but in saying that, there are a couple of nice two-year-olds in that race.

“I think Real Efecto has risen back to Class 3 and the 1,600m is too sharp for him. He definitely wants further.”

A’Isisuhairi also named trainer Jason Ong’s Engine Start, whom he rode to victory last start, as another top chance.

“I think he’s a nice horse in the making,” he said.

On his quintet’s chances, Kok sounded cautious.

“My horses are well, but they’re meeting strong opposition. I just hope for luck,” said the 50-year-old naturalised Singaporean.

“My best is probably City Gold Warrior, mainly because he’s down from Class 4 to Open Maiden.”

Well, anything can happen in horse racing. You just have to be in it to win it.

Just think of Happy Warrior, his win last Saturday surprised all and sundry, including Kok and A’Isisuhairi.

So, if Lady Luck is smiling on both men, that 300th milestone can be achieved on Sunday, rather than later.