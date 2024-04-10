Emperor can keep Pacific surging

Pacific Emperor (No. 5, winning the Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Poly 1,200m on Oct 28, 2023) is set to bounce back on April 13.

Five times on April 6 we heard the roar. It sounded like the roar of the ocean.

And it seemed to get louder.

You could tell, the Pacific Stable was on fire.

LIke that vast ocean whose name they bear, their winners came in waves.

From Pacific Angel in the opening event on that 10-race card to the exciting speedy newcomer Pacific Vampire in the fourth.

Then it was onto Pacific Gold in Race 7.

Pacific MV followed in the eighth and, to bookmark the occasion, they took out the last with Pacific Charm.

If you had jumped on the Pacific bandwagon – or followed the tide – you would have been ecstatic.

Well, if you were not on that gravy train, do not lose heart.

There could be more coming up where those wins came from.

The Pacific Stable has entered six runners for the 10 races coming up on April 13 and the wave of winners could continue.

Best among that half dozen could be Pacific Emperor.

From trainer David Kok’s yard, the “Emperor” could be the one they all have to beat in the Kranji Stakes A contest over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

Kok is on a roll.

On April 6, he saddled three of the five winners from the Pacific Stable and there could be more where those came from.

Sure, it is a tough race with loads of young talents.

All will be gunning for the largest share of the $100,000 purse and Pacific Emperor could have his work cut out for him.

Well, Kok is not taking any chances.

It was on the morning of April 9 that he sent his charge out for a gallop on the training track and, with Brazilian visitor Ruan Maia in the saddle, Pacific Emperor gobbled up the 600m in a speedy 36.6sec.

Already a six-time winner from just 13 starts, the four-year-old has not won since lifting the Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Poly 1,200m on Oct 28.

But he slots into this latest one on the back of an excellent 1,000m trial on April 4, which he took out in a fast 59.13sec.

Yes, Pacific Emperor is the real deal and, with the stable riding the crest of a wave – of winners, that is – we could see them beaming as they pose for yet another lead-in picture after the April 13 top race.

We mentioned Pacific Emperor getting a top-up by winning that trial on April 4.

Well, the horse he beat by a short head might have a score to settle on April 13.

The runner who will be out trying to stem the tide and the roar of the ocean is Ghalib.

Prepared by Steven Burridge, who has another runner, Ejaz, in the same race, Ghalib was also out on the training track on April 9.

With Manoel Nunes in the saddle, he left nothing to the imagination, turning in a speedy gallop in 37.7.

Ghalib has been another good one for the Al-Arabiya Stable.

A four-year-old son of I Am Invincible, Ghalib has won five races from nine starts.

Two of those were when he was under the tutelage of Michael Clements, who left the Kranji scene in late September 2023.

But since “moving house” and joining the Burridge yard, he has posted three wins.

That last victory was in a similar sort of Kranji Stakes A race on Feb 17.

Run on the alternate surface and over the 1,100m, the race was at the mercy of Ghalib who, under Nunes, cruised to the line to take the chocolates by 1½ lengths.

That was Ghalib’s last outing and he will be looking to post a race-to-race double.

Elsewhere on the undercard, take note of Nimbus Star in the Class 4 event over the 1,400m on grass.

He worked up a storm under Krisna Thangamani who, on April 6, landed hot favourite Sacred Buddy to score over the 1,200m.

As for Nimbus Star, the one-time winner in New Zealand before being flown out here, he is still looking to break his duck at his new home.

To his credit, he came close at his last start on March 9.

That day, with Krisna in the driver’s seat and showing a juicy $77 on the tote, he was shouted the winner at the 150m mark when he found the front.

Alas, from out of nowhere loomed Auspicious King, who produced a blistering turn of hoof to put Nimbus Star’s celebration on hold.

But Nimbus Star is due for a win. His form over his last four races reads 3-3-4-2.

Somewhere out there is a “1”. So, pencil him in as a horse to follow.

