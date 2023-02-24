Fame Star looks to regain glamour

Fame Star (apprentice Jerlyn Seow) staving off Rocket Star (No. 5) at his last victory in the $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,200m on March 19, 2022. He is facing only Class 2 rivals with a handy weight on Saturday.

It has been a long time between drinks for former glamour galloper Fame Star but, with luck, the champagne will likely flow freely again at the Kranji racecourse on Saturday.

A winner of nine races, including the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) in November 2019, and $762,525 in stakes, the Toast Trusts & Shane McDonnell Stable-owned money-spinner looks ready to bounce back to the winning list.

The American-bred may be eight years old, but he is far from being over the hill. He still possesses the zest of a youngster.

More importantly, his legs and joints are still sound.

Fame Star usually gives his best, but he suddenly went a bit off-tangent after scoring an all-the-way triumph over 1,200m in the top class with apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow astride in March 2022.

However, he has shown that he has regained his form.

Resuming from a 5½-month spell on Jan 23, he finished an encouraging fourth behind Sky Eye and then won his trial on Feb 16.

He set the pace in the Kranji Stakes A event over 1,200m before finishing only about 1½ lengths behind the winner.

In his trial, he led throughout in a smart 59.89sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

On both occasions, he had Seow as the pilot.

Seow, who has ridden two winners this season and is only a winner behind premiership leader Rozlan Nazam, was pretty rapt with her Saturday’s mount.

“I think he’s good. He just does what he is doing best – jumps quick with lots of speed,” she said.

“He also ran a good race last start. It was his first after his spell, so I’m definitely pleased with him.

“As usual, hopefully, he can jump out quick from the gate and hit the front easy without using him too much. I’m happy with him despite his age.”

Trainer Stephen Crutchley, too, was in praise of Fame Star’s condition going into Saturday’s $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,200m.

“I can’t fault the horse at the minute. He was on the bridle at the trial and his work had been very good. We couldn’t be happier with him,” he said.

The New Zealander expects Fame Star to lead from his wide draw (Gate 8 of 10 runners), as his charge “has such long strides and cruises at such a high speed”.

The horse would overrace if caught behind the leaders.

Crutchley is also banking on Seow’s 3kg claim to bring Fame Star’s handicap down – from 56kg to 53kg – for that added advantage.

“Jerlyn gets on really well with him and she seems to get him good out of the gates as well,” he said.

“She doesn’t fight him either and, hopefully, they can cross and lead without using too much petrol early. ”

Crutchley harbours hopes of running Fame Star in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) for the fourth time on Aug 27.

The bay/brown gelding was 10th to Inferno in 2020, fourth to Lim’s Lightning in 2021 and eighth to Lim’s Kosciuszko in 2022.