Fancy Belle Of Belize for another bold run

Race 1 (1,000m)

Trainer Gavin Smith’s comment on first-timer (1) GLOBAL BANKER is “will run well if not too green”. Pays to follow.

However, (7) SUMMER ODYSSEY has run two good races in a row and will lap up the longer trip. She must surely take advantage of her 2.5kg sex allowance.

(2) GLOBAL FORCE has scope for improvement and could show much more in his second start.

(4) ROYAL STATESMAN and (5) QUEEN LAGERTHA are both bred to be quick.



Race 2 (1,000m)

1) AFRODITE disappointed in the Western Cape but did bleed last time. If she is over her affliction, she can go well on local debut.

(2) YAYA MARIA has been knocking hard over further and may appreciate the drop in distance.

(11) POMODORO MAGIC ran on well to finish fourth on debut. Could threaten.

Watch out for improvement from (3) REGGIES GIRL, (6) PRINCESS LOUISA and (7) GAETANA.



Race 3 (1,200m)

If (8) CAPTAIN MORNE holds his form, he should have a big chance of opening his account.

But (7) JACKSON MISISSIPPI ran on nicely to finish a ½ length behind and may also be ready to win.

(1) MAYA’S CAT is best rated of those with exposed form. But he is dropping in distance.

(3) SETTLE THE DUST seems to have gone backwards after gelding but could prefer the change in scenery.



Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) AFRICA’S ROCK has secured gate No. 1 after a rest and could add to his tally. Capable when allowed to do his own thing.

(11) ASPIRINGTOREIGN has drawn better and is one from one over the course and distance.

(9) TRAVEL MASTER is experimenting as he tries further on the turf. Keep safe.

(7) ALADO’S PRIDE has been doing battle in stronger races but has always found this distance a bit short. The race could be run to suit this time.



Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) BELLE OF BELIZE has strong form and could be the one again.

However, stablemate (2) PHOENIX will be looking to turn the form around with her. She is 6kg better off for 2¼ lengths and could make it very difficult.

(10) DAME OF FLAMES found her last race short when running on. Bears watching.

(8) TWICE TO HEAVEN has a good record over this course and distance and should threaten rom draw No. 1.

(4) FLAME FLOWER is another who cannot be discounted.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) VARIETY BREEZE was hampered and lost only by a nose against males. She could be rewarded back against her sex.

(2) DELICASEA won a nice race when finding her best form last time. She races fresh.

(1) PRINCESS DEB’S and (5) ANGEL DEB’S are both firing on all cylinders and should be right there.

(8) I LIKE IT HOT and (6) MUR MUR could be dangerous.



Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) IDEAL ANGEL was on a roll before finishing down the field in a strong race. She is now best weighted and could lead her rivals on a merry dance again.

(4) AERIAL VIEW is the dark horse. She brings fair KwaZulu-Natal form into the race and, while not well weighted, could make the required improvement in her first try around the Fairview turf track.

(2) GOLIGHTLY won some amazing races early on and then lost form. She could appreciate the longer distance she tries on turf.

(3) HEARTSEASE and (6) RIVER CAFE (in good form) are not without claims either.



Race 8 (1,900m)

(2) HEATHCLIFF would be deserving after running two good seconds in a row. However, along with a host of other decent sorts, has drawn wide and will have his work cut out.

(11) TOZZETTI lacked a finish last time, but appears better than that run. He deserves another go over the longer distance and has drawn fairly well.

(6) HUMBLE TUNE suddenly found his best form and is now one to take seriously. He could show further improvement.

(1) AMERICAN LANDING finally revisited the winner’s enclosure and now that he has, could go on to win again.