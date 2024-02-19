Feb 20 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) PRINCESS LOLA produced a career-best effort last time. That form has been franked, so she could open her account.

Well-bred newcomers (9) ILHA DA ORANGE and (11) SENSUAL KISS need not be special to stake a claim in a race of this nature.

But riding arrangements suggest stablemate (2) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY is the pick of the yard’s three runners.

(8) BACARDI BABE ought to improve with the benefit of experience. Another who could get involved.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(4) EAST COAST has been taking on stronger opposition. Well in under the conditions, he will be hard to beat dropping to this class. He is a two-time winner.

His progressive stablemate (2) LA MOOHAL ought to make further improvement going this trip.

Fellow last-start winner (1) VIVA SPIRIT is another likely to improve stretching out to this distance. Has to be respected.

(5) HAWKBILL is weighted to be competitive, too.

(7) FORGIVENESS is a lot better than her last start suggests.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(9) GREAT BARRIER is unlikely to get a better opportunity than this weak field to open her account.

(10) BLUE QUARTZ ran well enough on debut to suggest she could improve to pose a threat.

(11) TOOLEGITTOQUIT need not be special either to make her presence felt on debut.

(1) PRIZED PLATINUM is better than her last start suggests and should also have a role to play.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) ATARIME has improved in both starts around the turn and is likely to go one better, if making further progress stretching out to this trip.

(2) KAROO GOLD has no stamina doubts and should pose a threat.

(10) CRYSTAL MAIDEN could also get into the picture.

(3) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA and (9) TEO TORRIATTE are not without chances either.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) IPSO FACTO and (2) SAY YES have big weights to carry but are distance-suited and in good form. They are likely to play leading roles.

The same could also be said of (6) DAMOSTAR, (8) SPECIAL CHARM and (11) ROSY LEMON.

(9) I AM REGAL and (10) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM also have their say in an open race.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) ARIEL’S JET has run well out of the maidens and should remain competitive on her return despite the big weight.

(2) REGAL DAUGHTER is on the up and has given the impression she could have more to offer over this sort of trip.

(11) ONE RELIGION should relish this longer trip and could represent the value in the race, especially off a reduced mark.

(3) PRETTY IN PEARLS, (4) AVOONTOAST, (6) AZALEAS FOR ALL and (7) IDEAL FUTURE cannot be left out.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) RYANS BOULEVARD has made the expected progress as a gelding. He finished fourth in a similar contest last time and should have more to offer in his peak outing.

(2) SAN SIMON ran well in his first outing over this distance in a stronger race in late 2023. He need not have to improve a great deal off an unchanged mark to fight for victory.

(5) MIZZEN SAIL and the lightly raced (3) ALLENDE are still maturing and should acquit themselves competitively, too.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) CELTIC RUMOURS was not disgraced in the Grand Heritage. The mare was not beaten far at level weights.

She could give weight and a beating to these rivals if fully tuned on her reappearance off an unchanged mark.

(2) IN THE BEGINNING (blinkers fitted) and (5) GOOD QUEEN BESS (blinkers removed) should remain competitive despite a penalty.

(8) VIX PRINCESS has run well since relocating to the Highveld and should do so again.