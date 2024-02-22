Feb 23 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) SILVONIAN was a bit unlucky not to win either of his first two starts but can do so this time.

(6) GORGEOUS KLEIN was not too far behind the selection when they met on debut. Go close.

(9) MY BEST SHOT was green on debut and is likely to make significant improvement.

(4) GLOBAL CHIEF will improve off his debut. Will be in the mix.

Watch the betting on newbies (2) COOL CAT, (5) GLOBAL STATE and (8) MISTER SPEAKER.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) SEA OF TEARS has been consistent in the Eastern Cape and gets a golden opportunity.

(3) KEENONKELLY lacks a strong finish but is holding her form and will be a big threat to these rivals.

(4) WINNING GRACE does not always show her best form but, if she does, she can score.

(5) AZIMUTH needed her local debut and can improve.

(7) NAIROBI and (8) MY TRUE LOVE are two others who can contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) BATTLE OF KURSK seemed to be a one-paced customer in Gauteng but could be good enough to win on local debut.

(2) WAR SWORD has shown improvement of late and can contest the finish once again.

(3) RUN FOR ME has been unreliable but did run well on local debut and can surprise.

(4) DESTINY’S ANGEL was heavily supported to win both his Polytrack runs but proved a disappointment. He can make vast improvement back on turf.

(6) COME ON YOU SPURS makes his local debut after a change of trainer. Can improve.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(11) SILVERY BLUE has been at her very best around this distance this season and can bounce back.

(1) CHRONICLESOFNANIA has not shown her best form in her last two runs but she did beat off rival (2) UNYIELDING when they last met at the same track.

(4) TREASURE HUNT is better drawn this time – watch.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS was a bit stretched by 2,000m last start and this trip suits better.

(4) HOLD MY HAND broke a long losing streak when scoring last time and will have gained confidence with that win.

(2) CHERRY ANO showed his best to score last time. Can threaten.

(7) PEACE IN OUR WORLD and (8) BRENDEN JAMES are holding form and not out of it.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT proved too good last time but had stablemate (7) LEGAL THRILLER closing in on him quickly at the finish.

He can follow up but one horse he should look out for is (8) TRIP TO MAPUTO, who won twice last year and is coming off a decent third-placed finish.

(7) LEGAL THRILLER, (4) WAZ WOUTER and (5) GLOBAL FORCE are capable of earning some money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(10) THREE ROCKS looks a decent sprinter in the making and has been very good on her home track. Her last run was a disappointment but she can bounce back to score.

(11) GOLDEN PACIFIC just keeps beating the handicapper and deserves the utmost respect.

(1) GIMME’S LASSIE has been disappointing of late but has made the trip from the Western Cape and should be a real danger.

(2) PINNACLE went too quickly for her own good last time and could like this shorter distance.

(3) SISTER LIGHT bounced back to her best when scoring last time and deserves respect.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) SMORGASBORD proved just in need of his local debut and could bounce back to his best and score.

(3) TEATRO seems better than the last run and has a place chance.

(4) ACORN is back on turf and can contest the finish.

(7) WHATEVER NEXT is suited to this course and distance.

(8) RENAISSANCE MAN makes his local debut and is quite capable of scoring when in the mood.

(9) THE WINTER LAKE disappointed last time but has been more effective up the straight and over this distance.