Five-star day for trainer Lim

Trainer Richard Lim giving a big thumbs-up as he leads in Super Salute and Manoel Nunes at the winner's circle for the first time. Next to him is former jockey John Sundradas.

Richard Lim enjoyed his best day at the office on Dec 17 when he saddled five winners at Kranji.

The jockey-turned-trainer said he did experience a similar score in Ipoh as a rider. But he was then a young apprentice jockey who could not quite grasp the magnitude of such a feat as he does some two decades later.

“I can’t remember the date or the winners. I know it was in Ipoh and there were seven races,” he said.

“It’s my first five-timer as a trainer. I won’t forget that day.”

The prolific meeting got off to a flier with a $231 stunner in Smart Gambit in the opener, before less surprising winners followed suit.

Crown Dancing ($16), Takhi ($85), Super Salute ($11) and Groovy ($64) in the last, wrapped up a day that Lim will probably rank up with his win as a jockey aboard King And King in the Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup before the late monarch herself in 2006.

Lim’s best score before that red-letter day was a treble at his first season in his new role in 2022.

Following a stable upsize in July, many observers expected Lim to net such a big haul one day.

A lot had been riding on the significant boost brought by the arrival of most of his ex-boss Jason Lim’s horses in the wake of his 18-month disqualification for a steroid case.

Lim’s yield had indeed improved by leaps and bounds, with 10 of his 18 winners in the last five months hailing from Jason, almost trebling his pre-Jason score to 28 winners.

But the cherry missing from the top was a big day out. It has come off at the penultimate meeting.

Lim was already over the moon when Super Salute sprinted off to a ¾-length win in the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,400m).

Not only had he long been yearning for a breakthrough from Jason’s best horse under his banner – only four placings thus far from the dual-Group winner in five tries – but the drought-breaker also rang in a fourth winner, bettering his previous score by the same token.

Lim, 42, was already contented, but had a sneaky suspicion the day could get even better. Two of his three runners in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,200m), Southern Speed and Groovy, had legitimate chances.

It was the less fancied Groovy who finished the best to give Amirul Ismadi a winning pick-up ride, and Lim the best ride of his life.

Amid high-fives with the Swiss Ace four-year-old’s owners, as well as fellow trainers, Lim needed some time for the feat to sink in.

“I expected a good day today. Super Salute and Crown Dancing were among those I thought had a good chance,” he said.

“I was actually not that surprised with Smart Gambit. This horse always works good, but has not run to expectations thus far.

“We found a problem with him, changed his gear by adding earmuffs and a crossover noseband.

“He still failed at his last start, but today, things worked out well. Sometimes, we just need the luck for such a result, and we had it today.

“I’ll have dinner with my owners, mostly Super Salute’s. We’ll definitely celebrate late into the night.”

Lim said the stars were aligned for the I Am Invincible five-year-old, more so when another star was knocked off.

“I got more confident when Golden Monkey was scratched,” he said.

“We were hoping for a lot of speed and we got it. On the long course, he had plenty of time to catch the leader (Silent Is Gold).

“I’m very happy I’ve finally won a race with Super Salute. He’ll now go for the New Year Cup (Jan 6).”

The traditional season curtain raiser makes its comeback after a three-year hiatus, mainly due to Covid-19. The Group 3 Polytrack 1,200m race was last won by Nowyousee for Tan Kah Soon in 2020.

Super Salute’s win was a first for Lim, but was his eighth overall, and seventh for Manoel Nunes.

The five-time Singapore champion jockey – who sealed a treble after combining earlier with Lim on Crown Dancing and Takhi – said that Super Salute had been a little overcooked at his previous starts.

“He was flat in the Merlion Trophy and the freshen-up helped him. He was 110 per cent this time,” said the Brazilian ace.

“I knew there would be speed, and on the long course, I was confident I could catch the leader.

“He was giving weight at the handicap, but he tracked the right horse. He’s such a trier.”

