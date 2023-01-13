Follow aptly named January

The Donna Logan-trained January (Simon Kok) holding off Fight On (Jake Bayliss) to claim the Restricted Maiden race over 1,400m on Oct 22, 2022. Champion Manoel Nunes will be his pilot in Race 8 on Saturday.

The month is January, so is the name of the horse. So apt.

When stars are aligned, it is a good omen. Something good is likely to happen.

That could be the fortune of the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned promising three-year-old New Zealand-bred with the first calendar-month moniker.

Trained by 2022 runner-up Donna Logan, January is a youngster on the rise and looks destined for better things.

The handsome son of Swiss Ace and Musically has yet to finish further than third in four Kranji starts, winning his last two in fine fashion.

The bay gelding looks the logical best bet in Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,100m in Race 8.

Having pride of place as the topweight with the No. 1 saddlecloth, he looks the standout against beatable rivals.

Except for the Young Keah Yong-trained Bionics, who is a last-start winner, the rest have not made the frame in their last start.

The only concern is January’s ability to handle the Polytrack, as all his four runs were on turf.

The 1,100m may also seem a tad short – both his successes were over 1,400m – but he should be fresh for the task.

His last race was on Nov 19, when he led all the way for an easy 1¼-length victory on a yielding track in a Novice event.

But he has had plenty of conditioning work during the December racing break.

He looks fit on the training track and would be fitter after the comeback run on Saturday.

“He’s ready to run a good race but, of course, he’s going to take a world of improvement from this race,” said Logan.

“This is his first time on the Poly and looking for 1,400m. But he hasn’t been out of the money in four starts and is a very progressive type.”

With jockey Simon Kok, who rode January to score the double, sidelined through injury, January’s connections have found the perfect replacement in four-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes.

From a handy Gate 3, the hotshot Brazilian should secure a nice position or even lead.

It will be a surprise if his mount gets beaten.

Nunes started the 2023 season last Saturday with a bang by winnng the first race on Mister Dynamo and doubled up with newcomer Cosmic Dancer.

He is in for a grand harvest on Day 2 with his book of 10 winnable rides.