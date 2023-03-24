Go ahead, man, Reach Forthe Stars

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) ROMANCE IN ROME can follow up after an impressive maiden victory.

(1) GIVERS GRACE has a plum draw. She scored three starts ago. It is clear to see she is rated by her yard. Respect.

(2) UBISIKA should get much closer now.

(10) SPLENDID FELLA has a tough draw but will improve with an eye-catching jockey booking.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(12) TEPHRA was supported on debut and ran a fair race. She is not s strong selection but would have tightened up from that run. A bold showing is expected.

(9) TEMPELHOFF has been consistent and should not be discounted.

(2) APPROACHABLE LASS is much better than her last run suggests and and should go well.

(3) I’VE GOT WINGS ran a good second over 1,200m last start. She has only to repeat that run.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) REACH FORTHE STARS is making good progress. The horse to beat.

(8) ADDABAR has a wide draw but has plenty of scope. He would not be far behind.

(5) DOIN’ TIME only needs to repeat his last-start second to score.

(4) SAFE SPACE has scope to do better over this trip.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) MADISON BLUES represents Cape form with two seconds and a third in his last three starts. Deserves big respect.

(7) MAJESTIC REIGN has been very consistent and has an outstanding chance.

(1) PARIS RAIN is on the up and should have every chance from a good draw.

(5) UNCLE LUCKY could secure a placing.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) RAVENS SWORD has the plum draw and could go very well with the apprentice claim.

(11) NATIONAL DREAM has a wide draw and comes after break. He has a handy weight and has further scope to improve.

(9) WORD FOR WORD should go well based on his recent form.

(10) WALTON HALL has a place chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) CAPE EAGLE is in the form of his life. An outstanding chance.

(6) CAPTAIN FONTANE has plenty of ability. Warrants respect.

(3) LORD WILLIAM was very impressive in his last win and there could be a lot more to come.

(2) PRICELESS RULER can fill the minor placing.

Race 7 (2,200m)

(5) TWICE GOLDEN, who is very consistent, was beaten narrowly in his last start. He should run another cracker.

(2) PAPA C should fight out the finish again with Twice Golden.

(3) SEA MASTER is very capable and can pop up.

(4) ARVERNI KING is consistent.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) VALERIAS DREAM has been consistent recently, so deserves healthy respect.

(3) CAPRIANA has a powerful finish on her day. Can pop up.

(4) BELLE ROUGE has come down in the ratings and is fit. Nice value proposition.

(8) CINNAMON BLUSH has a slightly better draw and can feature.