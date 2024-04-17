Golden Brown is cherry-ripe

Golden Brown (Manoel Nunes) recording the second of his two wins in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on Jan 6.

With his team of 14 entered for the $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) meeting on April 21, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons could be in for a good day at the office.

In Golden Monkey he has got a good one in the main race.

But his “better bets” in his squad of players could be Golden Brown and Royal Commission.

Not yet “stars” by any means, they will compete in two races on the undercard.

Golden Brown takes on some talented runners in Race 10, the 1,100m sprint for Class 4 horses while Royal Commission will see action in the Class 5 Division 1 sprint (1,200m) which has been designated as the seventh race on the 10-event programme.

Among others from the Fitzsimmons’ yard who were out on the training track, these two runners impressed in their winding-up gallops on April 17.

Golden Brown was not extended when running the 600m in an easy 42.4sec while Royal Commission also had a good final stretch-out when disposing of the same sharp trip in 40.3sec.

A four-year-old, Golden Brown races in the colours of the Gold Stable who, racegoers will know, have long been staunch supporters of the game.

The son of Supido arrived in Fitzsimmons’ yard as an unraced two-year-old on March 7, 2022 and has since had nine starts.

He showed early promise when second to Coin Toss on debut.

That was on Sept 10, 2022 and, after winning a couple of nice trials, he opened his Kranji account on Aug 6, 2023.

He then continued paying for his board and lodging by winning another race on Jan 6.

That was a Class 4 event over the 1,200m on the Polytrack where he beat Filial Dragon by a length and a half.

A “trier” in all his races, he finished second on five occasions.

Golden Brown, who will have Manoel Nunes in the saddle for the assignment coming up, does look like he is up to the challenge and he should go into the race carrying stable confidence.

As for Royal Commission, he could have a fight on his hands.

He takes on – among others – the likes of Rubik Kid and City Gold Telecom.

Both were also out on the training track and they gave good accounts of themselves.

Rubik Kid was partnered by Krisna Thangamani when he ran the 600m in 38.4sec, while Ryan Curatolo was astride City Gold Telecom who covered the sharp sprint in 37.1sec.

But, on sheer ability, Royal Commission – who is also owned by the Yongs of Gold Stable – should handle these foes.

Still a three-year-old, the son of Starcraft trots into the contest on the back of two second placings.

He went down by under a length to War Star on March 2 and at his next start, when sent off as the raging hot $8, he had his backers wringing their hands in utter disappointment and disbelief when their runner was nipped on the line by Qaraat in the opening event on March 23.

Royal Commission visited the winner’s circle only once, on Feb 3, at his maiden breakthrough in a 1,000m speed dash. He finished out of the top three just twice in all of his seven starts,

One of those who must surely count as a “strong contender” is Rubik Kid.

The Rubick three-year-old has been knocking on the door before he opened his account at his last start on March 23.

That day, in an Open Maiden contest over 1,200m, racegoers had formed long lines at the betting windows as they sent Rubik Kid out as the $8 top pick.

The James Peters-trained galloper never gave them any anxious moments or reason to worry. Ridden by Krisna, he stalked the pace and made his move at the furlong mark.

Showing good acceleration, he hit the front and cleared away to take the chocolates by almost two lengths.

Rubik Kid was a good thing beaten at his previous start on March 17, when ridden by claimer Jamil Sarwi.

He did finish off the 1,200m race really well but was unable to reel in the front runner and eventual winner, Sweet N Sour.

But now that he has put that first career win under his belt, Peters and the Blazing Expectations Stable can plot a path towards more success for the honest sort.

