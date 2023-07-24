Golden Monkey conquers the Derby

Golden Monkey (Hugh Bowman) asserting his superiority in the concluding stages of the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

A cool ride from one of the best jockeys in the world was instrumental in seeing Golden Monkey put his Singapore Derby rivals to the sword on Sunday.

Granted, the gallant chestnut is well known for his electric turn of foot and having Australian champion jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle is an extra seal of guarantee.

But, with only 600m to go in the $400,000 Group 1 event, if there was nothing but vast emptiness behind, this is the stage where those who backed the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained galloper by Star Turn down to $8 favouritism would start getting the jitters.

After bringing up the rear for most of the 1,800m journey of the third leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, the five-time winner and victor of the second leg (Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m) was, alarmingly, still last.

Classy debut winner Cavalry (Vlad Duric) had already looped around the field from the 800m while arch-rivals Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) and Invincible Tycoon (Marc Lerner) were both cranked up to full throttle.

Bowman later revealed that was exactly how he had envisaged the race to pan out.

“I could see the main rivals one or two pairs in front. If they weren’t there in the leading pack, that might have been a different story,” said the Hong Kong-based jockey.

“I was confident that the ones to beat were right in front of me.”

Bowman seemed to have Super Salute, Invincible Tycoon and Saint Tropez (Wong Chin Chuen) covered but, if there was one who could get away, it was Cavalry who was going full pelt after a searching run.

Though Michael Clements’ New Zealand import could not draw clear, he was holding sway well.

But, as is the hallmark of great jockeys, Bowman has that sixth sense of knowing when to push the button even if the 2,300-race winner had never ridden Golden Monkey before.

In a heartbeat, Golden Monkey got the better of Cavalry by 3/4 length, leaving little doubt that, after winning the 2022 Singapore 3YO title, the 4YO mantle is all but his, too.

Super Salute ran third, another 1 3/4 lengths away. The winning time was 1min 47.92sec for the 1,800m on the long course.

“I even came back when the pace went on at the top of the lane to let the speed go before I got involved,” said Bowman.

“That certainly helped at the end of the race because he sprinted, put them away quickly. He had enough at the line.

“Full credit to the process because I don’t think the horse is at his best at this distance. He had a class edge on the field and he’s been taught to settle and relax.”

The win handed Fitzsimmons his first Group 1 success at his fifth season, one year after claiming the Singapore champion trainer’s title.

“This was the last one left. We won the premiership, the Group 2’s and the Group 3’s – to top it off with my first Group 1 in the Derby, it’s amazing,” said the Australian.

“I just want to thank my mum and dad at home. I wouldn’t be here without their support.

“This race has been 12 months in the making. Nothing’s by chance, everything’s planned and plotted.

“It’s amazing that it’s come off.”

While Cliff Brown’s former assistant trainer was tasting his first Derby success, Bowman is an old hand – he was at his eighth.

“The Derby’s big anywhere in the world, and I’ve had some success in the Derby in Australia (five) and two in Hong Kong,” said the 2017 Longines World’s Best Jockey.

“This one means a lot, too, but it’s more about doing the people who got me here a service. I’m just so proud of that.”

While the favourite prevailed in the day’s highlight, the supporting act, the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m), hatched a mini-upset.

The comeback juvenile race (last run in 2020) featured an even field of 16 two-year-olds, with $50 shot Greatham Boy scoring for Clements and Daniel Moor.