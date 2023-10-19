Good to have City Gold Friend

Last-start winner City Gold Friend is maintaining form and should follow up in Race 7 on Saturday. Champion jockey Manoel Nunes will remain on board.

Last-start winner City Gold Friend and hat-trick victor Top Field stand out in Saturday’s $30,000 Class 5 event over 1,600m on the long course (Race 7).

So who will get the lolly?

Both are consistent – City Gold Friend finished in the first four in the last seven of his eight starts and late-bloomer Top Field has had three consecutive successes and two seconds from his last five.

Surprisingly, the two horses are still plying their trade in the lowest grade. However, both will carry the top impost of 59kg and give weight to their rivals.

But both are big horses, hence, should handle the load.

City Gold Friend appears the better choice. He is the progressive type and his final hit-out on Tuesday was a winning one.

Top Field seems to prefer a longer trip, although his first win – in a Maiden event – was over 1,600m. His subsequent victories were over 1,800m and 2,000m.

He carried 51.5kg to score in 1min 35.33sec. Who did he beat? It was City Gold Friend – by a length.

City Gold Friend shouldered 56kg that day, so he is picking up only 3kg, compared to 7.5kg for Top Field.

On revised terms, City Gold Friend has the edge over Jason Ong’s charge.

His last-start triumph – in an Open Maiden affair – was in 1:35.39 with 57.5kg.

City Gold Friend’s trainer, David Kok, is optimistic – provided the skies do not open up.

“As long as there’s no rain, the top weight is not an issue,” he said.

“City Gold Friend is maintaining his condition. He definitely will run very well again.”

