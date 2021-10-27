Hadeer travels well for Seow

It wouldn't surprise any of us if we're to learn that Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui has a picture of Hadeer resting on her bedside table.

After all, the handsome Australian-bred by Savabeel has been a good friend and together they have won three races.

Hadeer is shooting for - what tenpin bowlers call - a four-bagger on Saturday and should Seow get the ride, their partnership could be solidified.

With Singapore's only woman rider aboard on th etraining track yesterday morning, Hadeer ran 600m in 39.5sec.

It was a solid piece of work from the Mark Walker-trained frontrunner who loves the grass as much as Roger Federer loves Wimbledon.

Hadeer won his last three starts by a combined total of 9.8 lengths and he is still a work in progress. Seow was the rider of choice on all of those wins.

If any horse is to mount a challenge in that Class 3 sprint, it could be Songgong Hera.

He served notice of his intentions with a rousing workout - clocking 36.4sec for 600m.

From Jason Lim's yard, he has won twice in 10 outings.

A versatile sort who is at home on both surfaces, he ran third in his last start on Sept 11. He had issues during the race but still finished a length behind the winner, Entertainer.

His connections sent him to the trials just last week and, while he finished third, he clocked a smart time of 59.62sec for the Poly 1,000m. The winner and runner-up, Fame Star and Celavi, are higher-rated horses.

A sort who prefers to come from behind, he will have the front-running Hadeer in his crosshairs the moment they straighten. So, keep your eyes glued to your television screen or you could miss the excitement of a tight finish.

In preparation for the day's main race - the Class 2 sprint over 1,200m - we had Sacred Rebel burning the track. He clocked 34.8sec with jockey Wong Chin Chuen up. He also looked good in two recent trials.