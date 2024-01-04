Heed Lord’s Command for rewarding day

Lord's Command (Manoel Nunes), a winner of his first two of four starts, looks ready to bounce back in Race 8 at Kranji on Jan 6.

From his trackwork and latest trial, it is evident that Lord’s Command is fit and fresh to resume winning ways.

Clearly showing the benefit of a rest after his last-start fourth to Akhtar over 1,200m in Class 3 on Nov 11, the Richard Lim-trained four-year-old looks set to start his 2024 campaign on a winning note.

That will be in the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,100m (Race 8) at Kranji on Jan 6.

His preparation for his return is neat and tidy. His trial on Dec 28 was splendid, even though he finished only fifth to Akhtar.

It was against a top field, which included Lucky Jinsha (winner), King Arthur (runner-up) and reigning Group 3 Merlion Trophy winner Pacific Emperor (fourth).

All three are contesting the $110,000 Group 3 New Year Cup over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 11.

In that trial under his regular jockey Manoel Nunes, Lord’s Command travelled wide and finished with plenty in hand.

If Nunes had released the brakes, his mount would have finished a lot closer than the margin of 3 3/4 lengths.

In his final gallop on Jan 2, the two-time winner from four starts in 2023 also showed up well. He was not fully extended but also showed zest. He looks ready for his comeback on Jan 6.

“I’m happy with the way he’s coming back. His trial was quite good, he pulled up very well,” said Lim. “The field looks quite open but I expect him to run a good race.”

Lim, who enjoyed his first five-timer on Dec 17, has a loftier target that day.

He is keeping his fingers crossed with his last-start winner Super Salute in the New Year Cup.

A win will give him his first Group success as a trainer.

“Hopefully, this week is my week, and get my first feature-race winner,” said the former champion jockey who rode King And King to take the Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup in 2006.

“Super Salute worked very well, and I was happy he pulled up nicely after his last-start victory.

“Unfortunately, this time we’ve got an outside barrier, No. 11. But I’m hopeful of a 1-2-3 finish from my horse.”

At his last start on Dec 17, Super Salute got up to beat Silent Is Gold over the 1,400m in a swift 1min 21.14sec. It was the five-year-old’s first win from six attempts under Lim. He was third in both a Group 1 and 3.

From his nine outings under his previous trainer, Jason Lim, Super Salute scored seven times in a row, including the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) and Group 3 Silver Bowl (also 1,400m).

