I didn't do it alone: Yusoff

Champion apprentice Yusoff Fadzli, who won the junior's title with 22 winners, is all smiles on his favourite horse King Arthur. Trained by his master Donna Logan, the horse gave him four successes in 2022.

Hardly 12 hours after the final meeting of the Singapore racing season was done and dusted on Nov 26, the newly crowned 2022 champion apprentice jockey rolled up his sleeves and knuckled down to work.

It was just another day in the life of Yusoff Fadzli.

He was bright and cheerful. Were there any celebrations the night before? None, he replied.

It was just another Sunday, and he was at a familiar place– trainer Donna Logan’s yard. He cleaned stalls, brushed down the horses and did chores that had to be done.

“Here, at the stables, we all share the work,” he explained.

“Today is my day to work, so here I am. No big deal.”

Well, that is Yusoff for you.

A champion with no airs.

Yes, aside from having good hands, this young man has a good head on his shoulders.

Yusoff clinched the apprentice title in a canter. He notched 22 winners, five clear of fellow-Malaysian Iskandar Rosman.

It was, in his words, “a terrific season”. One that he will not easily forget.

Surely, he must have more goals?

“Of course,” he said. “But, for now, I like to enjoy this one.”

With Yusoff, what you see is what you get.

In his races, he does not ride for cosmetic effect. He listens to instructions and knuckles down to the job.

“I am always learning,” he said. “Every race is different. Every horse is different.”

A glance at his photos and you will notice he smiles a lot. It is a toothy grin. But it is genuine.

Today, he has come a long way from his younger days in Penang, his hometown.

Today, he has been offered a taste of the good life. It is the reward for winning a string of races.

Thankfully, he has not let success and its material gain go to his head.

He said he has commitments. The 33-year-old is married with two kids – a boy and a girl. He lives with them in Johor Bahru.

When work is done at Kranji, he hops onto his motorcycle – yes, a two-wheeler and not a “Beemer” or a Benz – and heads across the Causeway.

“They like it there. It is not too far and I do not mind the ride. It is always good to be back with them,” he said.

One person he would like to share more time with is his father. But he lives up north in Penang, so visits are few and far between.

“He has always been there for me and it has not changed. Even now, he makes it a point to call me on the phone before every race day,” said Yusoff.

“He will tell me that everything is possible. He will say, I have to look after myself during my races and he will remind me not to do anything stupid.

“Then he will always add that I must never forget to take care of my family.”

Wise words, indeed.

Closer to his chosen profession, Yusoff is grateful for all the help he has received.

“I have so many people to thank for this wonderful season,” he said.

“Like Donna Logan. She gave me plenty of opportunities. She has got a big stable and plenty of good quality horses. I am so lucky to ride for her.

“I must also thank the other trainers who had trust in me and put me on their horses. I want them to know that I am grateful.”

He also reserved a big “thank you” for his previous mentor Saimee Jumaat, a former multiple champion jockey.

“He was always around to give me advice. He helped me with official things and I knew he was someone I could go to if I had any problems. Thank you, Saimee,” he said.

Then, of course, he had to throw in something about the horses.

“I have been lucky to have ridden some fantastic horses,” he said.

“And, if I have to name my favourite horse, it must be King Arthur. Riding him is a joy. He brought me four wins.”

Yusoff also rates his three trebles as memorable moments in an unbelievable year (see his winners’ chart).

For Yusoff, the journey so far has been tremendous.

“I have always dreamt of riding many winners. That is what my job is about, right? But the way it has turned out this season is unbelievable,” he said.

But, hold your horses. The journey is not yet over. There could be a few more races – and winners – to come.

Yusoff will soon return to his hometown – and it will not be just to see his family. He will also ride at the Penang meeting on Dec 24 and 25.

“I got an invitation from the Penang Turf Club,” he said. “And I am hoping to get a ride in the Gold Cup.”

For now, though, Yusoff is looking forward to another dream run at Kranji in 2023.

And why not? Like his father will say: “Son, anything is possible.”