Invincible Tycoon’s chance for Gold

Four-time winner Invincible Tycoon's last two placings, in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) and Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m), stand him in good stead for Saturday's Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

With reigning Horse of the Year Lim’s Kosciuszko given a harder task with the widest barrier in a capacity field of 16 in Saturday’s Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m, Invincible Tycoon’s stocks have increased in the $1 million blue riband of the local turf.

It is left to be seen if Lim’s Kosciuszko can become the third successive topweight to land Singapore’s time-honoured feature, despite the disadvantageous draw added to his 58kg load in his first attempt over 2,000m.

There is no denying the Daniel Meagher-trained champion is the best horse Singapore has ever had since Rocket Man – with his plethora of Group 1 successes – but the six-year-old by Kermadec has to be extra good to win over uncharted territory on Saturday.

Hongkong Great triumphed in 2022 from, yes, gate 16, but with 57kg. Lim’s Lightning also shouldered 58kg in 2021 but jumped from barrier 9.

Also raced by Lim’s Kosciuszko’s powerful owner, Lim’s Stable, but trained by Steven Burridge, Invincible Tycoon is the next highest-rated Gold Cup candidate, alongside recent Group 3 Merlion Trophy winner Pacific Emperor.

Both are rated on 97 points and will carry only 53kg – 5kg lighter than Lim’s Kosciuszko.

They are also drawn better – Pacific Emperor in gate 5 and Invincible Invincible Tycoon in barrier 7.

While the David Kok-trained Pacific Emperor has never been tested beyond 1,600m, winning over 1,400m, Invincible Tycoon has shown he does not have any stamina doubt.

The five-year-old by I Am Invincible has scored over 1,600m, with his powerful late burst.

His last-start third behind Hongkong Great, who handed Lim’s Kosciuszko his only defeat in 2023 in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m, was testimony to that.

Invincible Tycoon ran on strongly to finish 2¼ lengths behind Lim’s Kosciuszko, but the 5kg weight difference on Saturday can swing in his favour.

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes, who rode the Australian-bred gelding to finish second to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m at his penultimate start on Sept 23, will ensure that.

Mind you, he lost by just 1¼ lengths on level weight (58kg) in that race. Thus, the weight factor will come into play again.

A win will give Burridge his second Gold Cup, after Risky Business in 2010.

The 2010 Singapore champion trainer could not fault Invincible Tycoon’s condition but is just a little concerned over the 2,000m journey for the first time.

“The horse is fit and well, happy with him going into the Cup. He has had a good preparation,” he said.

“The question mark is he has to run the 2,000m, for sure. But his fitness is 100 per cent and I expect him to be in the money.”

