Ipoh trainer Evert van Breukelen dies

Evert van Breukelen was a respected trainer in Ipoh. PHOTO: COURTESY OF VAN BREUKELEN FAMILY

Dutch-Malaysian trainer Evert van Breukelen died at the age of 66 in his hometown of Ipoh on Tuesday morning.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Van Breukelen was from the third generation of one of Malaysian horse racing’s most successful and respected training dynasties.

Doyen Marinus van Breukelen trained in the pre- and post-World War II era, followed by his nephews Eddie and Rinus, the three of them winning 14 Singapore Gold Cups between them.

Evert was the son of the late Eddie, and his brothers Hans and Pieter – both have also passed away – were also trainers. He continued the family legacy after his elder brother Pieter handed the Perak Turf Club (PTC) stables over to him in 2005.

Poignantly, van Breukelen’s last runner Tilsworth Mali was a winner. He was part of a training double (Trinity Honor scored earlier) in Ipoh last Saturday.

All up, van Breukelen saddled more than 350 winners in 19 years of training.

“Evert has managed to stay on in this modern-day, very demanding and highly unforgiving industry,” said a PTC spokesperson.

“To put it simply, Evert’s training career has not been a smooth and easy ride, rather one punctuated with many ups and downs.

“But, he survived the rough and tumble, till this day. That speaks of his grit and his passion for horse racing and training.”

Jockey Oscar Chavez, who has ridden 17 winners for him, was saddened by the news.

“I spoke to him not too long ago. I can’t believe it,” said the Panama-born rider.

“I rode many winners for him and his brother Pieter in Malaysia. I remember a good horse they trained, Summer Fiesta, I won four races on him.

“He was a real gentleman, not just as a trainer, but as a human being, too. He upheld the same character of the whole van Breukelen family.”

Van Breukelen is survived by his wife Margaret and three children, two sons and one daughter.

The funeral will be held in Ipoh on Saturday morning.