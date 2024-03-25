Jubilation time for Team Elite

Elite Jubilation (Bruno Queiroz), on the inside, and the grey Winning Stride (Ryan Curatolo) fighting tooth and nail to the line in the Class 4 race (1,800m) at Kranji on March 23, with the nod going to Elite Jubilation by a nose.

Ricardo Le Grange is known for being a hard marker.

Be it with former stable jockey Barend Vorster or a young apprentice fresh out of school, the South African trainer would pull no punches if he had to let them know they could have ridden his horses better.

After Elite Jubilation’s first narrow miss when a closing neck-second to Black Storm (Manoel Nunes) at his third outing on Jan 20, a contrite Bruno Queiroz walked up to Le Grange.

With only one previous ride on the US-bred – at his Kranji debut – the young Brazilian could have looked for excuses, but he was upfront about his own ride.

“Bruno got off that day and told me he should have led. Nunes dictated the pace and ran away from us,” said Le Grange.

The Singapore Gold Cup-winning trainer did not demur after hearing Queiroz’s self-appraisal, but appreciated the honesty.

“He was right, but it’s okay. I don’t mind when it’s a genuine mistake,” he added.

Maybe the fact Queiroz brought home Le Grange’s first 2024 win with Strike Gold one week earlier (Jan 14) helped a little towards the leniency.

He was not back on at Elite Jubilation’s next start (Vlad Duric rode) when sixth, but subsequently at his first Kranji run over 2,000m.

Queiroz walked the talk and rolled forward this time, more because they jumped from a wide alley, but they still found two better.

Nonetheless, Le Grange thought it was a ride full of merit, with the American Pharoah five-year-old just getting beaten fair and square.

He did not worry about the trip. When racing as Sed Maarib, the UK one-time winner (1,500m) ran second over 2,000m in Dubai.

“Last time he did all the work to come across, but he had to lead from barrier No. 9,” said Le Grange.

His faith in horse and jockey was finally rewarded in the $50,000 Class 4 (1,800m) on March 23.

From the better gate (three) and with King Of Sixty-One (Clyde Leck) the speed influence, the two men agreed they would let someone else show the way.

“Today, we knew there’d be more speed with Tim’s (Fitzsimmons) horse (King Of Sixty-One),” said Le Grange.

“He followed in a nice position throughout, and Bruno produced him at the right time.”

Queiroz, who has been working closely with Le Grange since combining for their first win with Taling Pling on Nov 18, rode Elite Jubilation ($21) with a lot confidence when ducking back to the inside at the 400m.

“He’s a good horse, but he’s still learning. He’ll be better over longer,” said Queiroz.

“He can lead or sit close to the speed, no problem.”

Problem could have struck again when Winning Stride (Ryan Curatolo) came with one last crack at the 100m after being headed.

The two horses finished locked together, but the judge gave the verdict to Le Grange’s chestnut by a nose. Star Express (Krisna Thangamani) ran third another 2½ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 48.07sec for the 1,800m on the long course.

While it was a frustrating case of deja vu for grey galloper Winning Stride, who was picking up his seventh bridesmaid tag in his last eight starts, it was jubilation time for the Elite Performance Stable.

“I have to thank Aloysius Chew (Elite racing manager) and the owners for supporting me with this horse. I was always confident, to be honest,” said Le Grange.

“Three of his last four runs have been exceptional, he’s a horse who’s improved so much.

“There aren’t any plans with him, but I see no reason why he can’t go up to 2,000m after his close third the other day.”

It was more than just a subtle reference to the Singapore Gold Cup, a race he and Elite have won individually – with Hongkong Great in 2022 and Elite Invincible in 2018 respectively.

The handicap feature will be rebranded as the $1.38 million Group 1 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m), to coincide with Singapore racing’s farewell after 182 years of existence on Oct 5.

