July 10 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Jockey Hugh Bowman can be counted on to give Helene Feeling every chance in the Class 2 1,650m event (Race 6) at Happy Valley on July 10.

Race 1 (1,000m)

12 Easy Two is closing in on a first win. He is racing in superb form, having finished inside the top three in his two most recent starts. He slots in light and has drawn well.

6 Jazz Club has been consistent of late. Any further improvement can see him go close, especially from a suitable draw.

8 Multimore gets the services of Zac Purton. He should roll forward early and press for the lead.

7 Noble One is next in line. He is capable in this grade.

Race 2 (1,800m)

4 Harry’s Hero can bounce back. He was running well before his last-start failure and does appear very close to a first win. Apprentice Ellis Wong takes a handy 7lb (3.2kg) off his back.

7 Go Go Go is doing everything right except win. He has placed in each of his last four starts and should be able to make his presence felt once more, especially with Purton up.

9 Keen Unity has been making steady inroads of late. Each-way chance.

11 Casa Legend is seeking back-to-back wins. He is in Class 5 again, which suits.

Race 3 (1,650m)

10 Divine Shining caught the eye late last start. Trainer Caspar Fownes has the horse going well and Vincent Ho’s booking indicates intent. He is ready to win now, albeit from a wide draw.

12 Matsu Victor did his best work late last start. He gets in light and should be a factor with Purton astride.

3 Durham Star returns following a setback. His best form at Happy Valley can see him test this group – if he can recapture it.

7 Winning Steps has been solid all campaign. Each-way claims.

Race 4 (1,200m)

11 Golden Champion turned in a superb effort last start to finish second. He can build on that performance and further improvement should see him take some beating, especially under the light weight.

12 Lucky Planet has been knocking on the door all season and he is favoured under the featherweight. The inside draw should afford him the right run.

8 Valhalla can bounce back. He is better than his most recent outing suggests.

4 Harold Win has hit the ground running and can be competitive again.

Race 5 (1,200m)

9 Giant Leap turned his form around last start. He can improve again following that effort and has the benefit of an inside draw. Looks the one to beat.

10 Jolly Companion is without a win, although he does continue to make strong headway. Respect.

11 Great Achiever is ideally drawn and appears better than his record suggests. Alexis Badel will ensure he is competitive. Worth including in all combinations.

6 Vantastic Choice can press forward and lead. He can be tough to get past at times.

Race 6 (1,650m)

1 Helene Feeling has the class. He narrowly missed last start and should be able to challenge this group. Hugh Bowman can be counted on to give him every chance.

3 Outgate is in career-best form and he is aiming for consecutive wins. He goes about his racing well and 3lb-claiming apprentice Angus Chung has a super record aboard the grey. He is a winner in the grade and another victory would not surprise.

10 Universal Horizon slots in light. He has done well this season and can make his presence felt.

2 Tomodachi Kokoroe can press forward and take his opportunity from there. Distance remains a query, though.

Race 7 (1,200m)

4 Lean Master is a tough on-pacer and rates strongly. He is hard to get past at times and Harry Bentley has already won twice aboard the galloper. He should take some reeling in.

8 Gimme Five returned to form last start by finishing second. Expect him to go one better, especially with Karis Teetan up.

9 Happy Horse is racing well and has quickly evolved into a two-time winner. He can continue his ascent.

3 Prince Of Porty is steadily clawing his way back. He has the services of Bowman and is worth an each-way flutter.

Race 8 (1,000m)

3 Youthful Spirits won well last start. He will continue to climb up the handicap and the inside draw is favourable. Purton stays aboard and he looks the one to catch for in-form trainer Mark Newnham.

8 Ka Ying Cheer is racing well, although he is struggling to get his nose in front. He has finished second in three of his last four outings.

1 Sugar Sugar gets a 5lb relief with apprentice Alfie Chan aboard. He can add value to the exotics.

7 Red Elegance rises in grade but can be a factor.

Race 9 (1,800m)

6 Perfect Team trades the dirt for turf. He has been racing well lately and is capable of transferring that form from Sha Tin to Happy Valley. Ho hops up and he is favoured in gate 1.

3 Supreme Agility is progressing. With Purton in the saddle, further improvement should see him go close.

1 Awesome Fluke is after a hat-trick. He has a suitable draw and is a major threat, even under the hefty impost.

12 G Liner slots in light and is a worthy inclusion in the exotics.

